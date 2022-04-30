NGO officer killed in Khulna road crash

KHULNA, Apr 29: A 35-year-old NGO officer was killed in a road accident in Khulna's Rupsha upazila.

Deceased, Khandaker Firoz Ahmed was a business development officer of Rural Reconstruction Foundation (RRF) and resident of Jhikargacha upazila in Jessore district

The accident occurred Friday morning said police.

Rupsha Police SI Md Tareq Rahman said, at around 10.30 am, when he reached Alaipur bridge, a truck loaded with coal coming from the opposite direction, crushed him dead on the spot.

Police could not arrest the truck driver. However, the helper has been arrested and the truck has been seized, he said. -UNB