Man stabbed dead in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 29: A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by neighbors at Sheikhnagar area of Madhyam Mahadevpur in Sitakunda Upazila of Chattogram district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Md Bablu, son of Kamal Uddin of the area.

According to the locals, a quarrel broke out between two women over the use of a ghat on Tuesday. Saiful and Shahin, each representing one of the families, locked into an altercation over the incident the same day.

On Wednesday, Shahin along with some other people tried to drag Saiful away. Bablu came to the spot during the scuffle. When he tried to stop them, someone stabbed him, leaving him seriously injured. Later, Bablu was rushed to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries early Friday after being treated there for three days. Efforts are on to nab the accused quickly, said Abul Kalam Azad, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda Police Station. -UNB









