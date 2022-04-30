1 held in drug case in city

Rapid Action Batallion (RAB) arrested a person in connection with a drug case from the city's Gulshan area.

During an operation on Thursday night, RAB arrested Emran Haque, 48, who has been on the run.

He was released on bail after being arrested by Narcotics Control Department in 2002. He has been absconding since 2004, the arrestee said during interrogation.

ASP Imran Khan of Rab headquarters (media wing) said that Emran and his companions started bringing Yaba to Bangladesh from a southeast Asian country. They mainly sold the drugs in different areas of the capital including Gulshan, Banani and Banasree.

He has been handed over to Gulshan police, the ASP said.

In 2006, Emran was arrested in a drug case of Banani police station, which is said to be under trial. -UNB











