Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 11:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away      
Home City News

200 shops burnt to ashes in Chowmuhani

Published : Saturday, 30 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

More than 200 shops have been burnt down in a blaze that swept through the trade hub of Chowmuhani in Noakhali during the busy Eid shopping season.
The fire engulfed the Islam Market, Haq Market and Station Market on the west side of Chowmuhani's Bank Road around 6:30 pm on Thursday. Firefighters tamed the flames after almost six-and-a-half hours.
Begumganj Model Police Station chief Mir Jahedul Haque Rony said a 50-year-old businessman named Abdul Karim Rinku died when he fell on the road while rushing to the spot upon hearing news of the fire.
Jasim Uddin, assistant director of Noakhali Fire Service and Civil Defence, said nine firefighting units from Noakhali, Feni and Laxmipur districts took control of the situation around 1 am.
The fire service estimates that over 200 shops were gutted in the blaze, but the authorities could not immediately determine the extent of the damage.
Mosleh Hossain, a doctor at the emergency department of Begumganj Upazila Health Complex, said 12 people, including traders and employees of damaged shops, were injured while trying to put out the fire.
Nine of them were given first aid at the Upazila Health Complex. The others have been sent to Noakhali General Hospital for treatment.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NGO officer killed in Khulna road crash
Man stabbed dead in Ctg
1 held in drug case in city
200 shops burnt to ashes in Chowmuhani
IVAC facilitating applicants ahead of Eid
Teen rapes minor girl in Gaibandha
Ctg youth who dreamt of becoming a cricketer commits suicide
Army chief returns home after US visit


Latest News
Global Covid cases near 513 million
Biden, Mexican president confer on migration, diplomacy
Over 50 killed in Kabul mosque explosion
Russia admits striking Kyiv during UN chief's visit
Hajj pilgrims must submit COVID-negative report before journey
President, PM, FM express shock at death of Muhith
Salah and Sam Kerr win English football writers' awards
Putin, Zelensky invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Nor'wester to hit parts of country today, with rain, thunder showers
Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away
Most Read News
Biden says Russia should stop 'idle' threats of nuclear war
Free the country from one-party rule: Fakhrul urges all parties
Klopp signs new Liverpool contract until 2026
12 women killed by landslide in Indonesia gold mine
Youth who dreamt of becoming a cricketer commits suicide in Chattogram
Kids’ vaccination campaign begins June: Minister
Passenger held with 273 iPhones at Dhaka airport
Global Covid cases top 512 million
Mobile operators launch unlimited data packages valid for one year
Musk sells $4B in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft