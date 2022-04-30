200 shops burnt to ashes in Chowmuhani

More than 200 shops have been burnt down in a blaze that swept through the trade hub of Chowmuhani in Noakhali during the busy Eid shopping season.

The fire engulfed the Islam Market, Haq Market and Station Market on the west side of Chowmuhani's Bank Road around 6:30 pm on Thursday. Firefighters tamed the flames after almost six-and-a-half hours.

Begumganj Model Police Station chief Mir Jahedul Haque Rony said a 50-year-old businessman named Abdul Karim Rinku died when he fell on the road while rushing to the spot upon hearing news of the fire.

Jasim Uddin, assistant director of Noakhali Fire Service and Civil Defence, said nine firefighting units from Noakhali, Feni and Laxmipur districts took control of the situation around 1 am.

The fire service estimates that over 200 shops were gutted in the blaze, but the authorities could not immediately determine the extent of the damage.

Mosleh Hossain, a doctor at the emergency department of Begumganj Upazila Health Complex, said 12 people, including traders and employees of damaged shops, were injured while trying to put out the fire.

Nine of them were given first aid at the Upazila Health Complex. The others have been sent to Noakhali General Hospital for treatment.

-bdnews24.com











