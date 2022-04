To facilitate applicants who have applied for Indian visa, Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC), Bangladesh will remain open for passport delivery on April 30 (3pm-8pm).

The IVAC will also remain open from 8am-8pm on May 1 (Submission: 8AM-4PM; Delivery: 5PM-8PM).

It will remain closed on May 2 and 3. -UNB