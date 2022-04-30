Teen rapes minor girl in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Apr 29: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy in her neighbourhood in Palashbari upazila of Gaibandha on Thursday.

The accused has been absconding since the alleged crime. The rape survivor is undergoing treatment at Gaibandha District Hospital, said Masud Rana, officer-in-charge of Palashbari police station.

The accused teen went to the girl's house when she was alone and took her to a deserted house promising to buy her a dress for Eid, said the OC. "In the deserted house, the teen raped her."

The girl started bleeding after the alleged rape and narrated her ordeal to her mother. The girl's mother lodged a complaint at Palashbari police station in this regard on Friday, said OC Masud. -UNB









