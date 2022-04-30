Ctg youth who dreamt of becoming a cricketer commits suicide

Chattogram, Apr 29: An 18-year-old youth, whose dream was to become a cricketer, took his own life at his house in EPZ area of Chattogram, having failed to endure acute poverty.

The deceased was identified as Sagar Majumdar, son of Nayan Majumdar of the city. He was a class XI student of Islamia University College in the city.

Sagar committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house in the absence of family members on Thursday night, said police.

Later, he was rushed to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where the doctor declared him dead around 11pm.

The body was kept in CMCH morgue for an autopsy, Sadekur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Pachlaish police station.

Family sources said Sagar's dream was being a cricketer. But he got mentally ill as his family had to fight with poverty due to his father's illness. -UNB











