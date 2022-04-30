Video
Home City News

Army chief returns home after US visit

Published : Saturday, 30 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Staff Correspondent 

Chief of Bangladesh Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed holds a meeting with the US Army high officials during his official visit to the United States of America at the UN headquarters recently. PHOTO: ISPR

Chief of Bangladesh Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed returned home on Thursday from his official visit to the United States of America (USA).
During the visit, from April 20 to 22, the army chief met with Gen James C McConville, Chief of Staff of the US Army, Gen Daniel R Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen Joseph M Martin, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, and Gen Eric Smith, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, said a  ISPR press release.
During the meeting, they talked about the common interests of the two countries' armies, such as UN peacekeeping missions, humanitarian aid after a disaster and training issues.
Shafiuddin Ahmed was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a graduate of the Near East South Asia (NESA) Centre at the National Defence University in the United States.
On April 25-26, he met with the military adviser and police adviser in-charges of the UN Headquarters. During this time, he also met with the leading personalities of the Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), the Department of Operational Support (UNDOS), and the Department of Political and Peace Building Affairs (UNDPPA).
The UN officials praised the peacekeeping activities of the Bangladeshi peacekeepers. They talked about ways to increase Bangladeshi peacekeepers and equipment in UN missions and get rid of old equipment.
The army chief also participated in the Iftar party organised by the United Nations Permanent Mission of Bangladesh in New York in honour of Mohammad Ziauddin, Ambassador-at-Large of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).


