Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 11:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away      
Home City News

Shab-e-Qadr observed

Published : Saturday, 30 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178

Lailatul Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr, the holiest and most blessed night for Muslims, was observed across the country on Thursday with due solemnity and religious fervour.
Muslim devotees spent the night seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country as well as the Muslim Ummah.
According to the holy Quran, this is superior to 1,000 nights as the Quran was revealed to greatest Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in this glorified night to show mankind the path of worldly and eternal emancipation.
The devout Muslims passed the night offering special prayers, recitation from the holy Quran, and other religious rituals.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the countrymen and the Muslim Ummah across the world on the occasion of the Shab-e-Qadr.
Bangladesh Television (BTV), Bangladesh Betar and private TV channels and radio stations aired special programmes, while newspapers published articles highlighting the significance of the night.      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NGO officer killed in Khulna road crash
Man stabbed dead in Ctg
1 held in drug case in city
200 shops burnt to ashes in Chowmuhani
IVAC facilitating applicants ahead of Eid
Teen rapes minor girl in Gaibandha
Ctg youth who dreamt of becoming a cricketer commits suicide
Army chief returns home after US visit


Latest News
Global Covid cases near 513 million
Biden, Mexican president confer on migration, diplomacy
Over 50 killed in Kabul mosque explosion
Russia admits striking Kyiv during UN chief's visit
Hajj pilgrims must submit COVID-negative report before journey
President, PM, FM express shock at death of Muhith
Salah and Sam Kerr win English football writers' awards
Putin, Zelensky invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Nor'wester to hit parts of country today, with rain, thunder showers
Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away
Most Read News
Biden says Russia should stop 'idle' threats of nuclear war
Free the country from one-party rule: Fakhrul urges all parties
Klopp signs new Liverpool contract until 2026
12 women killed by landslide in Indonesia gold mine
Youth who dreamt of becoming a cricketer commits suicide in Chattogram
Kids’ vaccination campaign begins June: Minister
Passenger held with 273 iPhones at Dhaka airport
Global Covid cases top 512 million
Mobile operators launch unlimited data packages valid for one year
Musk sells $4B in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft