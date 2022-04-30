Video
Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 11:57 AM
Front Page

Harrasment hits people at Benapole

Published : Saturday, 30 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Walid Khan and Sakirul Kabir Riton

Hundreds of people queue up at the Benapole Land Port to go to India. The picture was taken on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The number of India going people at Benapole port has increased almost 10 times in last two weeks. At the same time, the harragement of brokers in Benapole immigration office has also increased. On the other hand, many passengers are being harassed by Ansar members.
The Benapole Immigra-tion Authorities charge an extra Tk 50 per person in the name of terminal service. However, the people complain that they are not getting any service from the Benapole Immegration office. All passengers, including patients, have to stand under the scorching sun upto 3 to 4 hours for immegration service.
From Tuesday, the pressure of passengers heading to India started increasing at the Benapole check post. Passengers can be seen standing about 250 yards outside from the immigration office.
Benapole Land Port Authority has set up a 50-seat passenger terminal to serve passengers. In the name of the terminal service, the port authorities charging a terminal charge
of Tk 50 per person.
Many of those who are entering Bangladesh from India are getting sick standing in long lines in the Nomansland area. All in all, passengers are suffering due to unplanned management at Benapole checkpost.
Shamim Ahmed, who is waiting at the immigration office to enter India from Bangladesh with a medical visa, said, "I have been standing in line for immigration for two hours.  Never faced such situation before. Thousands of people are going to India every day due to the increase of tourist visas. But for those like us who are going to India for treatment, its better to have a separate line."
Another passenger Alamgir Hossain said, "It took about 3 hours to get the immegration services. Again, in the name of passenger service, Benapole Port Authority has taken a terminal charge of Tk 50 from me through Sonali Bank. But there is no sitting arrangement for me. "
Another passenger said, "Elderly people and children are standing in front of the International Passenger Terminal in the scorching sun. Even if you take Tk 50  in the name of service here, no service is being provided to the passengers. "
Sudeb Kumar said, "After entering through Benapole port, once the luggage came out of the scanning machine, two Ansar members harassed us and demanded money to free the luggages. They took Tk 200 by intimidating us."
Sudeb Kumar also alleged, "Ansar members treat  the first time visiting passengers the worst. "
"I am going to Bangladesh for business purpose," said Yakub Ali, an Indian national who was harassed by Ansar members while entering Bangladesh.
Yakub alleged, "Ansar members take Tk 200 from me for entry fee at the time of immegration. Later I came to know that this Tk 200 is not a Bangladesh government fees."
An immigration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "Some Ansar members take money and allow different people, including brokers, to enter immigration office. Because of them, harassment of passengers has increased."
Customs authorities have banned journalists from entering the checkpost customs after reports regarding immegration office bribery were published. Taking this opportunity, Ansar members collecting money from ordinary passengers and helps illegal luggage traders, passengers alleged.
Benapole Immigration OC Mohammad Raju told The Daily Observer's representative that, "Two weeks ago, only 400-500 passengers were passing the immegration office every day. In the last few days, the number of passengers has increased to 4000 to 5000. "
"The number of passengers will increase after Eid as the Indian government has increased the number of travel visas, " OC also added.
According to immigration sources, 20,480 people traveled to India through Benapole Immigration in 8 days from April 17 to April 25.
Of them, 10,585 are Bangladeshi passport holders and 2,849 are foreigners. At the same time, 5,109 Bangladeshis and 1,936 foreigners came from India.
However, denying all the allegations, Benapole Custom House Joint Commissioner Abdul Rashid Mia told the Daily Observer , "Allegations were false. Some opportunists are spreading rumour because we are not allowing any outsiders to enter into our Immigration Office premises."


