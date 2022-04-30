Video
Saturday, 30 April, 2022
Abul Kalam Azad to get Japan's second-highest civilian award

Published : Saturday, 30 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida has announced Md. Abul Kalam Azad will receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star award.
The order of the Rising Sun is generally the second highest civilian award conferred by Japan, following the Order of the Chrysanthemum, mostly given to politicians.
The Order of the Rising Sun is awarded by the Emperor of Japan to individuals, in recognition of long and/or specially meritorious service, according to a release.
The ceremonial presentation of the award will be graced by the Emperor of Japan on May 10 at the Imperial Palace in Japan.
The Japanese Govern-ment recognised Azad's lifetime contributions in Japan-Bangladesh friendship.
When he served as the Power Secretary of Bangladesh, he facilitated JICA's support to Bangladesh for developing Power Sector Master Plan 2010. He co-chaired Japan-Bangladesh  Private Economic Dialogue (PPED) along with Secretary METI of Japan from 2014 to 2019.
PPED public sector and private sector leaders from both Bangladesh and Japan joined several meetings
held in Tokyo and Dhaka during this time.
Owing to his leadership, PPED led to enhanced public and private investment, and Japan acknowledged Bangladesh as the appropriate place for investment.
Azad's leadership was fundamental for the Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Development Initiative (MIDI).
Once MIDI was formed in 2018, his role as the Chairman of MIDI was key in further investments of Japan in Power, Energy, Deep-Sea port and Economic Zone.
He closely led the execution of Araihajar Japanese Economic Zone of Narayanganj.
Japan and Bangladesh Scouts worked closely for about two decades from 2001-2018 during the term when he was a volunteer National Commissioner, Chief National Commissioner and President of Bangladesh Scouts.
Azad played an important role in extending support and trust-building with Japan after the July 2016 Holy Artisan attack - contributing to smooth continuity of Japan-Bangladesh bilateral relations.
Azad contributed to the historic development trajectory of Bangladesh in his roles as Bangladesh's Power Secretary and subsequently as Secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office, Principal Secretary and later, Principal SDG Coordinator.
Currently, as the Commissioner to the Global Commission on BiodiverCities of the World Economic Forum and Special Envoy of the Climate Vulnerable Forum Presidency of Bangladesh appointed by the Honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh, he is advocating for climate change and environmental awareness.
Azad is a proud father of a son and a daughter, currently residing in Dhaka accompanied by his wife.    -UNB


