Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 11:57 AM
Zelensky, Putin invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader

Published : Saturday, 30 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

JAKARTA, Apr 29: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to the G20 summit in November, which will also be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the president of host nation Indonesia said Friday.
"I have invited President Zelenskyy to attend the G20 summit," said Joko Widodo, suggesting a compromise had been reached following Western pressure
to bar Russia from the event in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
Putin confirmed in a phone call with Widodo he will attend the summit, to take place on Bali island, the Indonesian leader said in a livestreamed address.
Russia is a G20 member, while Ukraine is not.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Indonesia has faced fierce pressure from Western countries, led by the United States, to bar Russia from the summit.
But Jakarta had insisted that, as the host, it must remain impartial, while US President Joe Biden had suggested Ukraine could take part.
Zelensky had announced in a tweet that he was invited to the summit by Indonesia on Wednesday, following a call with Widodo.    -AFP


