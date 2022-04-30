Journey to sweet home gets bitter for exorbitant bus fare



Homebound people in a milling crowd move to Shimulia Ferry Ghat to reach their village homes ahead of Eid on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Homebound people were travelling to their destinations without facing long traffic congestions or tailbacks.

However, visiting various bus terminals of the city it was found that people were forced to pay double the regular bus fare to travel to their destinations.

Foysal Ahmed, a private jobholder travelling to Netrokona, told the Daily Observer, "Regular bus fare of Shahjalal Express running between Dhaka Mohakhali inter-districts bus terminal and Netrokona is Tk300. But, now they are charging Tk600."

"There was no one to check it and everyone was forced to travel without finding any other ways," he added.

Meanwhile, although there were less passengers many counters in Gabtali were charging more. After hearing the complaints of the passengers, the Consumer Rights Protection Department fined five counters.

Manzur Mohammad Shahriar, Director of the Department, said Selfie Paribahan of Gabtali was fined Tk 1,000, Shyamoli Paribahan Tk 500, Santhi Enterprise Tk 1,000, Orin Travels Tk 1,000 and Shyamnagar Paribahan Tk 500.

Manzur Shahriar said, "We have come here on the instructions of the Ministry of Commerce. This is basically the work of BRTA but

we are doing a bit additional work to lessen harassment of passengers."

Meanwhile, North Bengal-bound passengers did not have to suffer any hardship on the Dhaka-Tangail highway this time.

Transport pressure was normal. Despite the traffic congestion on the way from Dhaka to Tangail and Sirajganj during this Eid journey, the vehicles were moving normally. As a result, the people of North Bengal are not suffering much this time.

In this regard, Lincoln Md Lutfarzaman Sarker, a North Bengal-bound passenger, said, "The highways of North Bengal are more comfortable this year and it was not unlike the last decade during the Eid."

Earlier, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said the road condition is better than any time in the past.

He was speaking to reporters after inspecting the situation during a visit to the Gabtoli inter-district bus terminal in the capital.

Obaidul Quader said, "I don't think there will be any crisis in Gazipur this time. We have opened three flyovers in Gazipur. There are regular cars now."

However, a long line of motorcycles was formed from the roundabout on the eastern side of Bangabandhu Bridge to the toll plaza. This was causing extreme misery to the passengers and drivers of motorcycles.

Executive Engineer of Bangabandhu Bridge Site Office Ahsanul Kabir Bappi confirmed the information.

He said normally 3-4 lanes were kept open on Bangabandhu Bridge for toll collection. However, before Eid, the traffic on highways increased several times. For this reason, toll is being collected in seven lanes for buses, trucks, microbuses and other vehicles on the bridge to keep traffic free.

There are two separate lanes for motorcycles on the left side of the road from the roundabout. Even then the pressure of the extra motorcycle suddenly increased in the morning.

During this time there was a traffic jam on the motorcycle for some time. But now motorcycle lanes are normal.

On the first day of the six-day holiday centering Eid, a flood of homebound people to the south-west descended on Shimulia in Munshiganj and Paturia Ghat in Manikganj.

On Friday morning, people from Dhaka and surrounding areas gathered at these two ghats by bus, small vehicle, private car or motorbike. As the day progresses, so does the crowd.

Launches and speedboats were running with extra passengers due to high pressure of passengers and vehicles. In the scorching heat, after standing for hours with bags on their shoulders and backs, they still had the joy of returning home.

Panna Lal Nandi, director of Paturia Launch Ghat, said, "There was pressure from people in the morning. However, there is not much pressure at noon."

Panna Lal said 32 launches and 21 ferries were carrying passengers and vehicles at Paturia Ghat on Friday.

Traffic pressure has increased on the Dhaka-Chattoram highway due to Eid. However, no traffic jams have been created on the highway so far. However, 670 policemen have been deployed on the Dhaka-Chattoram and Narayanganj sections of the Dhaka-Sylhet highway to alleviate the suffering of homebound passengers on Eid.

Hanif Paribahan driver Gazi Sohail said the condition of the highway is better this time than last time. "Since there is no wreckage anywhere on the highway, we are able to move from one place to another with ease.

On the third day of the Eid journey, most of the trains left the capital's Kamalapur railway station as per the scheduled time. 20 pairs of trains left Kamalapur railway station on Friday morning. The number of passengers without tickets was eye-catching.

Visiting Kamalapur Railway Station it was found that Nilsagar Express and Sundarbans Express left Kamalapur Railway Station one and half an hour late but all other trains left at the scheduled time.

The passenger named Arman Hossain said, "I have come to the station and waited before the scheduled time. I thought the train might be late. However, leaving the train at the scheduled time is a great relief."

Aminul Islam, acting manager of Kamalapur railway station, said, "Six special trains are running on the occasion of Eid. Today all day 122 trains will come and go from Dhaka station. Due to the long distance of the journey, the train is delayed due to extra time spent in picking up and dropping off passengers. However, we are working to ensure the right schedule."











Pressure of vehicles carrying Eid holidaymakers on Friday on highways from the capital to rest of the parts of the country was less than the previous days.Homebound people were travelling to their destinations without facing long traffic congestions or tailbacks.However, visiting various bus terminals of the city it was found that people were forced to pay double the regular bus fare to travel to their destinations.Foysal Ahmed, a private jobholder travelling to Netrokona, told the Daily Observer, "Regular bus fare of Shahjalal Express running between Dhaka Mohakhali inter-districts bus terminal and Netrokona is Tk300. But, now they are charging Tk600.""There was no one to check it and everyone was forced to travel without finding any other ways," he added.Meanwhile, although there were less passengers many counters in Gabtali were charging more. After hearing the complaints of the passengers, the Consumer Rights Protection Department fined five counters.Manzur Mohammad Shahriar, Director of the Department, said Selfie Paribahan of Gabtali was fined Tk 1,000, Shyamoli Paribahan Tk 500, Santhi Enterprise Tk 1,000, Orin Travels Tk 1,000 and Shyamnagar Paribahan Tk 500.Manzur Shahriar said, "We have come here on the instructions of the Ministry of Commerce. This is basically the work of BRTA butwe are doing a bit additional work to lessen harassment of passengers."Meanwhile, North Bengal-bound passengers did not have to suffer any hardship on the Dhaka-Tangail highway this time.Transport pressure was normal. Despite the traffic congestion on the way from Dhaka to Tangail and Sirajganj during this Eid journey, the vehicles were moving normally. As a result, the people of North Bengal are not suffering much this time.In this regard, Lincoln Md Lutfarzaman Sarker, a North Bengal-bound passenger, said, "The highways of North Bengal are more comfortable this year and it was not unlike the last decade during the Eid."Earlier, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said the road condition is better than any time in the past.He was speaking to reporters after inspecting the situation during a visit to the Gabtoli inter-district bus terminal in the capital.Obaidul Quader said, "I don't think there will be any crisis in Gazipur this time. We have opened three flyovers in Gazipur. There are regular cars now."However, a long line of motorcycles was formed from the roundabout on the eastern side of Bangabandhu Bridge to the toll plaza. This was causing extreme misery to the passengers and drivers of motorcycles.Executive Engineer of Bangabandhu Bridge Site Office Ahsanul Kabir Bappi confirmed the information.He said normally 3-4 lanes were kept open on Bangabandhu Bridge for toll collection. However, before Eid, the traffic on highways increased several times. For this reason, toll is being collected in seven lanes for buses, trucks, microbuses and other vehicles on the bridge to keep traffic free.There are two separate lanes for motorcycles on the left side of the road from the roundabout. Even then the pressure of the extra motorcycle suddenly increased in the morning.During this time there was a traffic jam on the motorcycle for some time. But now motorcycle lanes are normal.On the first day of the six-day holiday centering Eid, a flood of homebound people to the south-west descended on Shimulia in Munshiganj and Paturia Ghat in Manikganj.On Friday morning, people from Dhaka and surrounding areas gathered at these two ghats by bus, small vehicle, private car or motorbike. As the day progresses, so does the crowd.Launches and speedboats were running with extra passengers due to high pressure of passengers and vehicles. In the scorching heat, after standing for hours with bags on their shoulders and backs, they still had the joy of returning home.Panna Lal Nandi, director of Paturia Launch Ghat, said, "There was pressure from people in the morning. However, there is not much pressure at noon."Panna Lal said 32 launches and 21 ferries were carrying passengers and vehicles at Paturia Ghat on Friday.Traffic pressure has increased on the Dhaka-Chattoram highway due to Eid. However, no traffic jams have been created on the highway so far. However, 670 policemen have been deployed on the Dhaka-Chattoram and Narayanganj sections of the Dhaka-Sylhet highway to alleviate the suffering of homebound passengers on Eid.Hanif Paribahan driver Gazi Sohail said the condition of the highway is better this time than last time. "Since there is no wreckage anywhere on the highway, we are able to move from one place to another with ease.On the third day of the Eid journey, most of the trains left the capital's Kamalapur railway station as per the scheduled time. 20 pairs of trains left Kamalapur railway station on Friday morning. The number of passengers without tickets was eye-catching.Visiting Kamalapur Railway Station it was found that Nilsagar Express and Sundarbans Express left Kamalapur Railway Station one and half an hour late but all other trains left at the scheduled time.The passenger named Arman Hossain said, "I have come to the station and waited before the scheduled time. I thought the train might be late. However, leaving the train at the scheduled time is a great relief."Aminul Islam, acting manager of Kamalapur railway station, said, "Six special trains are running on the occasion of Eid. Today all day 122 trains will come and go from Dhaka station. Due to the long distance of the journey, the train is delayed due to extra time spent in picking up and dropping off passengers. However, we are working to ensure the right schedule."