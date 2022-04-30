|
US donates more 3m Covid vax to BD
The United States has donated another 3 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh.
The latest donation has brought total vaccine donations to Bangladesh over 64 million doses and counting, said the US Embassy on Friday.
This shipment contains a new ready-to-go formulation of Pfizer vaccines that does not require mixing before being administered.
This new mix can be stored for longer periods of time with minimal cold-chain capacity.
These new vaccines also arrive just in time to support the launch of a new booster campaign, said the Embassy. -UNB