US  donates more 3m Covid vax to BD

The United States has donated another 3 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh.

The latest donation has brought total vaccine donations to Bangladesh over 64 million doses and counting, said the US Embassy on Friday.

This shipment contains a new ready-to-go formulation of Pfizer vaccines that does not require mixing before being administered.

This new mix can be stored for longer periods of time with minimal cold-chain capacity.

These new vaccines also arrive just in time to support the launch of a new booster campaign, said the Embassy. -UNB











