Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 11:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away      
Home Front Page

Bangabandhu Tunnel

Construction works likely to be completed by Dec

Published : Saturday, 30 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 29: Efforts are on to complete the construction works of the first ever tunnel under the river Karnaphuli of the country by December this year, said Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, Project Director of Bangabandhu Tunnel on told it to the Daily Observer.
"We have been working hard day and night to complete the works within the deadline," he said.
He also claimed that the works of the two-tube Bangabandhu Tunnel had been progressing fast.
Harunur Rashid Chowdhury confirmed that a total of 84 percent work had so far been completed.
He also said that slab casting of 2450-metre-long first tube had so far been completed.
Presently, concrete casting is going on, he said.
Meanwhile, 1470-metre slab casting of 2450-metre-long second tube of the
tunnel has already been completed.
Boring works of the second tube of the Bangabandhu Tunnel were completed on October 10 last year.
But with the dynamic step of the authorities concerned, the works of the tunnel had progressed amid pandemic.
Project Director claimed that the works of the project had continued smoothly amid pandemic and lockdown.
He said, "The infrastructural works of two-lane of the first tube are going on smoothly to make it usable for traffic movement."
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader formally opened the boring works of Second Tube of Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River through Video conference from his official residence on December 12 in 2020.
The boring works of the second tube started from Anoawra end which concluded at Patenga end.
Within ten months, the boring works of the second tube were completed.
The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring works of the first tube on February 24 in 2019.
The tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 9,880 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'.
It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram division.
Jointly funded by Bangladesh and China, the initial cost of the project was estimated at Tk 98.8 billion. Work on the project began in December 2017. The cost was subsequently revised up to Tk 103.74 billion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India, Pakistan reel under heat wave
Harrasment hits people at Benapole
‘Ukraine is mortgaging itself to the United States’
Abul Kalam Azad to get Japan's second-highest civilian award
Zelensky, Putin invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Journey to sweet home gets bitter for exorbitant bus fare
US  donates more 3m Covid vax to BD
Historic May Day tomorrow


Latest News
Global Covid cases near 513 million
Biden, Mexican president confer on migration, diplomacy
Over 50 killed in Kabul mosque explosion
Russia admits striking Kyiv during UN chief's visit
Hajj pilgrims must submit COVID-negative report before journey
President, PM, FM express shock at death of Muhith
Salah and Sam Kerr win English football writers' awards
Putin, Zelensky invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Nor'wester to hit parts of country today, with rain, thunder showers
Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away
Most Read News
Biden says Russia should stop 'idle' threats of nuclear war
Free the country from one-party rule: Fakhrul urges all parties
Klopp signs new Liverpool contract until 2026
12 women killed by landslide in Indonesia gold mine
Youth who dreamt of becoming a cricketer commits suicide in Chattogram
Kids’ vaccination campaign begins June: Minister
Passenger held with 273 iPhones at Dhaka airport
Global Covid cases top 512 million
Mobile operators launch unlimited data packages valid for one year
Musk sells $4B in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft