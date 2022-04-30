Construction works likely to be completed by Dec

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 29: Efforts are on to complete the construction works of the first ever tunnel under the river Karnaphuli of the country by December this year, said Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, Project Director of Bangabandhu Tunnel on told it to the Daily Observer.

"We have been working hard day and night to complete the works within the deadline," he said.

He also claimed that the works of the two-tube Bangabandhu Tunnel had been progressing fast.

Harunur Rashid Chowdhury confirmed that a total of 84 percent work had so far been completed.

He also said that slab casting of 2450-metre-long first tube had so far been completed.

Presently, concrete casting is going on, he said.

Meanwhile, 1470-metre slab casting of 2450-metre-long second tube of the

tunnel has already been completed.

Boring works of the second tube of the Bangabandhu Tunnel were completed on October 10 last year.

But with the dynamic step of the authorities concerned, the works of the tunnel had progressed amid pandemic.

Project Director claimed that the works of the project had continued smoothly amid pandemic and lockdown.

He said, "The infrastructural works of two-lane of the first tube are going on smoothly to make it usable for traffic movement."

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader formally opened the boring works of Second Tube of Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River through Video conference from his official residence on December 12 in 2020.

The boring works of the second tube started from Anoawra end which concluded at Patenga end.

Within ten months, the boring works of the second tube were completed.

The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring works of the first tube on February 24 in 2019.

The tunnel is being built at a cost of Tk 9,880 crore to turn Chattogram into 'One City Two Towns'.

It will cut the road distance between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, apart from easing the traffic on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway entering the port city to go to other parts of Chattogram division.

Jointly funded by Bangladesh and China, the initial cost of the project was estimated at Tk 98.8 billion. Work on the project began in December 2017. The cost was subsequently revised up to Tk 103.74 billion.











