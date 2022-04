Jaishankar leaves Dhaka after 'positive discussions'

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday left Dhaka for Bhutan after his "positive discussions" in Bangladesh.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen saw him off at BAS Base Bangabandhu on Friday morning as he left for Paro by a special flight of Indian Air Force.

Indian High Commi-ssioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami was also present.

During his brief stay in Dhaka, Jaishankar met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Gonobhaban on Thursday afternoon and invited her to visit India on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also held discussions with his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen who hosted an itfar-cum-dinner in honour of Jaishankar at Foreign Service Academy.

Bangladesh and India agreed that their close neighbourly partnership is progressing steadily.

"Our shared endeavour would be to take it

forward," Jaishankar said, adding that he is looking forward to hosting Momen for the Joint Consultative Commission before Hasina's New Delhi visit. -UNB