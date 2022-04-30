Footpath vendors doing brisk business ahead of Eid

As Eid-ul-Fitr is knocking on the doors, many poor and low-income people look to be on shopping sprees like the well-off classes, as everyone gets ready to celebrate the biggest religious festival with their near and dear ones.

Shoppers on low-budget are swarming the makeshift shops on footpaths and open spaces for buying dresses of their choices and other desired items, including shoes, sandals, cosmetics and jewelry, at cheaper prices.

Hundreds of temporary shops have been set up on the footpaths and open spaces in the most busy areas of the city, targeting mainly the low-income group of eid shoppers.

According to vendors, many middle-class buyers are also flocking to their stalls as they have outfits of various colours and designs and all other products like that of the posh shopping malls at reasonable prices.

The footpath sellers also said they are drawing good customers as people have got a chance for shopping in full swing after a break of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Visiting different parts of the city on Thursday and Friday, it was seen that people were crowding around the makeshift shops in Gulistan, Bangabazar, Mothijheel, Baitul Mukarram , Paltan, New Market, Jatrabari, Fakirerpool, Mouchak, Rampura, Badda and Mirpur areas. UNB















