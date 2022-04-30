

Tanjia Rashid, International sugar artiste of Bangladesh





Buttercream Flower Cake



Ingredients:

Flour-- 11/2 cup

Cornflour-- 2 tbsp

Baking powder--1 tsp

Cocoa powder--1/2 cup

Liquid milk--1/2 Cup

Coffee--2tsp

Vanilla essence--2 tsp

Egg--2

Sugar--11/2 cup

Butter--100gm

Buttercream--300gm

Eid Recipe

Method:

1. First we have to sieve all the dry ingredients and set aside.

2. First break the eggs in a big bowl and keep whisking untilled its come light and fluffy.

3. Add sugar and mix well.

4.Now mix dry and wet ingredients alternatively.

5. After preparing the batter pour it into the 8" pan and bake it for 40 minutes .

6. After baking keep it aside for cool completely.

7.Now decorate the cake with your own choice of buttercream flowers.











Cream Caramel Jello Shots



Ingredients:

Ready mix cream caramel-- 1 packet

Eid Recipe

Vanilla essence--1 tsp

Sugar caramel--1/2 cup

Strawberry jello-- 1 packet

Royal icing roses--- For garnish



Method:

1.First make the Sugar caramel with 1/2 Cup of sugar and some water and set aside.

2. Now mix all the ready caramel mix with milk and then bring it boil slowly for 3 to 4 minutes.

3. In serving glass pour some amount of sugar caramel and then cream caramel and refrigerate it for half an hour to set.

4. In the mean time prepare strawberry jello with strawberry jello powder and water.

5. After half an hour bring the cream caramel out from the refrigerator and pour the strawberry jello mix over it. And again refrigerate for half an hour for set well.

