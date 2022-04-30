|
Eid Recipe
Buttercream Flower Cake
Ingredients:
Flour-- 11/2 cup
Cornflour-- 2 tbsp
Baking powder--1 tsp
Cocoa powder--1/2 cup
Liquid milk--1/2 Cup
Coffee--2tsp
Vanilla essence--2 tsp
Egg--2
Sugar--11/2 cup
Butter--100gm
Buttercream--300gm
Method:
1. First we have to sieve all the dry ingredients and set aside.
2. First break the eggs in a big bowl and keep whisking untilled its come light and fluffy.
3. Add sugar and mix well.
4.Now mix dry and wet ingredients alternatively.
5. After preparing the batter pour it into the 8" pan and bake it for 40 minutes .
6. After baking keep it aside for cool completely.
7.Now decorate the cake with your own choice of buttercream flowers.
Cream Caramel Jello Shots
Ingredients:
Ready mix cream caramel-- 1 packet
Liquid milk--1/2 Ltd
Vanilla essence--1 tsp
Sugar caramel--1/2 cup
Strawberry jello-- 1 packet
Royal icing roses--- For garnish
Method:
1.First make the Sugar caramel with 1/2 Cup of sugar and some water and set aside.
2. Now mix all the ready caramel mix with milk and then bring it boil slowly for 3 to 4 minutes.
3. In serving glass pour some amount of sugar caramel and then cream caramel and refrigerate it for half an hour to set.
4. In the mean time prepare strawberry jello with strawberry jello powder and water.
5. After half an hour bring the cream caramel out from the refrigerator and pour the strawberry jello mix over it. And again refrigerate for half an hour for set well.
6. Finally garnish this amaizing delicious cream caramel jello shots with some royal icing roses or as your wish. Your Eid dessert is ready to serve.