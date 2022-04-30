Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 11:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away      
Home Life & Style

Eid Recipe

Published : Saturday, 30 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Tanjia Rashid

Tanjia Rashid, International sugar artiste of Bangladesh

Tanjia Rashid, International sugar artiste of Bangladesh




Buttercream Flower Cake

Ingredients:
Flour--   11/2 cup
Cornflour--       2 tbsp
Baking powder--1 tsp
Baking powder--1tsp
Cocoa powder--1/2 cup
Liquid milk--1/2 Cup
Coffee--2tsp
Vanilla essence--2 tsp
Egg--2
Sugar--11/2 cup
Butter--100gm
Buttercream--300gm
Eid Recipe

Eid Recipe


Method:
1. First we have to sieve all the dry ingredients and set aside.
2. First break the eggs in a big bowl and keep whisking untilled its come light and fluffy.
3. Add sugar and mix well.
4.Now mix dry and wet ingredients alternatively.
5. After preparing the batter pour it into the 8" pan and bake it for 40 minutes .
6. After baking keep it aside for cool completely.
7.Now decorate the cake with your own choice of buttercream flowers.





Cream Caramel Jello Shots

Ingredients:
Ready mix cream caramel-- 1 packet
Eid Recipe

Eid Recipe

Liquid milk--1/2 Ltd
Vanilla essence--1 tsp
Sugar caramel--1/2 cup
Strawberry jello--  1 packet
Royal icing roses--- For garnish

Method:
1.First make the Sugar caramel with 1/2 Cup of sugar and some water and set aside.
2. Now mix all the ready caramel mix with milk and then bring it boil slowly for 3 to 4 minutes.
3. In serving glass pour some amount of sugar caramel and then  cream caramel and refrigerate it for half an hour to set.
4.  In the mean time prepare strawberry jello with strawberry jello powder and water.
5.  After half an hour bring the cream caramel out from the refrigerator and pour the strawberry jello mix over it. And again refrigerate for half an hour for set well.
6. Finally garnish this amaizing delicious cream caramel jello shots with some royal icing roses or as your wish. Your Eid dessert is ready to serve.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eid Recipe
Eid celebration at Radisson Blu
Viva Creations Eid delight
Fashion houses glimmer with Eid dresses
Rang Bangladesh’s spectacular collections to make Eid gorgeous
Eid Recipe
The finest gold money can buy
The Body Shop brings gift collections to celebrate Eid


Latest News
Global Covid cases near 513 million
Biden, Mexican president confer on migration, diplomacy
Over 50 killed in Kabul mosque explosion
Russia admits striking Kyiv during UN chief's visit
Hajj pilgrims must submit COVID-negative report before journey
President, PM, FM express shock at death of Muhith
Salah and Sam Kerr win English football writers' awards
Putin, Zelensky invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Nor'wester to hit parts of country today, with rain, thunder showers
Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away
Most Read News
Biden says Russia should stop 'idle' threats of nuclear war
Free the country from one-party rule: Fakhrul urges all parties
Klopp signs new Liverpool contract until 2026
12 women killed by landslide in Indonesia gold mine
Youth who dreamt of becoming a cricketer commits suicide in Chattogram
Kids’ vaccination campaign begins June: Minister
Passenger held with 273 iPhones at Dhaka airport
Global Covid cases top 512 million
Mobile operators launch unlimited data packages valid for one year
Musk sells $4B in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft