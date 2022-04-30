Video
Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 11:56 AM
Home Life & Style

Eid celebration at Radisson Blu

Published : Saturday, 30 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Life & Style Desk

Eid is just around the corner! And during this time, it's great to have the perfect vacation with your family and loved ones.
Away from the hustle and bustle, guests can celebrate Eid with stunning views and lip-smacking delicacies. Whether it is for a staycation orjust a day out with their families, Radisson Blu Dhakais offering sumptuous dining choices that guarantee a truly festive setting for families and friends during Eid-ul-Fitr.
Diners will enjoy lunch and dinner buffets on the first and second day of Eid at its signature restaurant, Water Garden Brasserie. The octagon shaped lobby ambience awaits the guests who can enjoy an extravagant spread of Asian, Western, International and Local culinary delights. From Beef Shami Kebab to Chicken Cordon Blu to Braised Lamb Shank OccoBocco to Chilly Chicken - the lunch and dinner buffet has enough variety to send its respective guests straight into culinary coma.
Dessert lovers will also rejoice sweet dishes such as Chocolate Opera, Red Velvet Cake, Spanish Vanilla Cake, Tiramisu Cake, Chocolate Mousse, just to name a few.


« PreviousNext »

