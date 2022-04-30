Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 11:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away      
Home Life & Style

Viva Creations Eid delight

Published : Saturday, 30 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Life & Style Desk

Viva Creations Eid delight

Viva Creations Eid delight

After two years of disappointment due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this time Eid will be celebrated without any restriction. So a joyful environment is believed to grapple all. To make the Eid festival more memorable, Viva Creations came up with unique Eid collections. They in fact brought up the best collections of the sub continent for this Eid. Their signature dress is Punjabi which is gorgeous and made with perfect weaving.
The elite fashion house 'Viva' has caught the attention of the country's top stars. Fascinated by the variety of luxury outfits of Viva Creations, the stars like Ferdous, Riaz, Emon heaped a huge praise on their dresses. Actress Nipun who also came here said that this is the first International mall of Bangladesh according to her. She also said they have all sort collections including exclusive lehenga, saree and others. According to her, the people now need not to go India for shopping, rather they can come here to get the great collections of the subcontinent.
Rakib Uddin (Jewel Dhali) Chairman of Viva Creations said, I am very happy as the stars of Bangladesh came here and were delighted by the collections.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eid Recipe
Eid celebration at Radisson Blu
Viva Creations Eid delight
Fashion houses glimmer with Eid dresses
Rang Bangladesh’s spectacular collections to make Eid gorgeous
Eid Recipe
The finest gold money can buy
The Body Shop brings gift collections to celebrate Eid


Latest News
Global Covid cases near 513 million
Biden, Mexican president confer on migration, diplomacy
Over 50 killed in Kabul mosque explosion
Russia admits striking Kyiv during UN chief's visit
Hajj pilgrims must submit COVID-negative report before journey
President, PM, FM express shock at death of Muhith
Salah and Sam Kerr win English football writers' awards
Putin, Zelensky invited to G20 summit: Indonesian leader
Nor'wester to hit parts of country today, with rain, thunder showers
Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away
Most Read News
Biden says Russia should stop 'idle' threats of nuclear war
Free the country from one-party rule: Fakhrul urges all parties
Klopp signs new Liverpool contract until 2026
12 women killed by landslide in Indonesia gold mine
Youth who dreamt of becoming a cricketer commits suicide in Chattogram
Kids’ vaccination campaign begins June: Minister
Passenger held with 273 iPhones at Dhaka airport
Global Covid cases top 512 million
Mobile operators launch unlimited data packages valid for one year
Musk sells $4B in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft