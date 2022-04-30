

With the Eid-ul-Fitr knocking at the door, the country's fashion houses went abuzz with unique designed dress. Almost all of the houses brought up new designed dress to make your Eid awestruck one once again. As usually the designers consider the weather as it is hot out there right at this moment. So comfort has given the priority. But what caught the attention more, is that the most of the fashion houses, were concerned about the country's tradition in designing the Eid dresses. Bangladesh's culture, tradition are depicted in the cloths design and motifs and others.

Fashion houses glimmer with Eid dresses

With the slogan of "Different dimension in festival and every day" country's leading fashion brand Anjan's keeps them going. While Eid is our biggest festival, Pohela Boishakh is our tradition for thousands year. This time we are organizing two big festivals at the same time. Pohela Boishakh was successfully celebrated this year and now it's the time to gear up for Eid.

Light and comfortable colors are give importance in Anjan's clothing design. At the same time there is the touch of bright colors. As the weather is hot out there, comfortable fabrics are given priority. In addition to ethnic, traditional and fusion, Anjan's has brought different types of sari, Punjabi, salwar kameez, tops, fatwa and different types of clothing for children and teenagers.

Silk, Half Silk, Cotton Silk, Muslin, Georgette, Linen Cotton, Andy Cotton, Andy Silk, Voile, Cotton and other fabrics have been used in the Eid collections. Different types of motifs including jamdani, islamic, geometric, floral have also been used in clothing design. Print, embroidery and embroidery are given importance as means of work.

Special care has been taken in the pattern of salwar kameez. There are differences in the case of cutting. Embroidery, screen and karchupi, block and embroidery has given the Salwar and Kamiz another dimension.

Anajan's has also brought up new designed saree. Embroidery, kantha stitch, screen print, block print looked prominent in silk, half silk, muslin, cotton silk, cotton, tat cotton sarees. In addition to design sarees, weavers have their own designs of Tangail, Jamdani and Kantan sarees.

Silk, Andrew-Cotton, Linen-Cotton, Voile Cotton, Weaving-Cotton and Weaving designs have been embroidered in Punjabi with the predominance of various types of embroidery, embroidery, block print, screen print. Light and dark colors got priority. Calicut, One Regular Fit and Standard Fit Punjabi will be there to delight you further.

There are special arrangements for children and teenagers. Bright colors have been used in the cloths like shirts, fatwa, Punjabi, salwar kameez, tops in which blocks and embroidery got priority.

In addition to clothing, home texts, gift items and various types of jewelry will be available at this year's Eid

The holy Eid-ul-Fitr is knocking at the door. Everyone has various plans to share Eid delight with the family. But no plan gains the success without a stylish Eid dress.

Nowadays family members love to wear clothes of the same color, same design. On Eid-ul-Fitr, Kay Kraft came up with the idea of clothes of the same color, same design for all the family members.Bapka Beta and Maruf, the current popular faces on Facebook, have joined Kay Kraft to make this idea more popular. Bapka Beta is basically the name of a duet song of father and son. In addition to all the great songs that have attracted the attention of everyone, father and son sing with clothes of the same design and color. Maruf, a young singer, is a sailor by profession and also gained great popularity by singing. They said that the fashion brand will continue to work with Kay Kraft to spread local clothing and products and to create awareness among the people to use local products throughout the year apart from festivals. You can visit the Eid collections for yourself or to give as a gift to your loved ones. You can also visit the Kay Kraft outlets and the Kay Kraft online store and Facebook page.

"Easy" clothing means a touch of innovation in the country's fashion industry at this moment. Easy has taken a lot of initiatives to make your Eid colourful and joyful one, bringing up some extraordinary collections. They have also new designed T-shirts at their disposal for this Eid.

Easy has already come up with numerous new designs of polo shirts, Punjabi, Koti, Kabli Punjabi, apart from T-shirts. There are also formal shirts, casual shirts, pants, etc. This time around, Easy's outlets have come up with colorful outfits with all the attractive dresses and accessories.

All kinds of clothes for boys are available at Easy. Touhid Chowdhury, owner and designer of Easy said, "The main goal is to serve customers, not just profit."Apart from Dhaka, there are easy showrooms in all the districts of Bangladesh.



Baluchar, a Fashion house, has brought several new designs of Punjabi and kurta for Eid.

Made of comfortable fabrics with cotton, these Punjabi and kurta designs have a youthful look.

Designed through various means including embroidery, print, hand work. Variations have also been brought in the colours. There is also novelty in cutting cutting.

Dresses of Baluchar can be purchased retail and wholesale. There are multiple showrooms on the ground floor and third floor of Aziz Super Market in Dhaka. Besides, there are showrooms at Joydebpur and Munshiganj Sadar in Gazipur.

















