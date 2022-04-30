

Nutrition for mothers

Let us know importance of nutrition for the best women in your life.

Healthy diet and regular effective exercise has shown to improve fertility in women and men. Preconception nutrition is a vital part of preparing for pregnancy. Such as your weight and height ratio and what you eat plays a crucial role in your health during pregnancy and health of developing fetus. A women planning for pregnancy or pregnant women should take well-balanced diet before and during pregnancy. A pregnant women must add 300 more calories to her diet daily to meet the need of her body and her developing fetus, but those calories and her diet should be healthy, nutritious and balanced.

Food groups can be divided in five categories:

1. Grains: Food that is made from wheat, rice, cornmeal, oats, barley, finger millet (ragi) or cereal grains products.

2. Vegetables: Choose a variety of vegetables, green leafy vegetables, red or orange vegetables legumes and starchy vegetables. Avoid canned and frozen vegetables.

3. Fruits: Any fruits, but should be fresh, not frozen.

4. Dairy products: Fresh milk and milk products are high in calcium & considered the part of balanced diet.

5. Proteins: Vary your protein routine by adding fish, nuts, seeds, beans, peas and meat and poultry.

Above all the food includes folic acid, iron, calcium, magnesium which are more important for the women in all ages.

Nutrition during Breastfeeding & after Delivery:

First 6 months after delivery, baby is completely dependant on mother for all the nutrients and so baby is fed only on breast milk. Choosing and eating a healthy diet while you are breastfeeding is important because what you eat, contains the energy, protein, nutrients and vitamins of your breast milk. Nutrition demand during lactation is high, and it should meet to the demand to have positive impact on both of you.

Mother needs the six basic nutrients proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals (mainly calcium and iron), and adequate water intake.

Many women experiences weakness, irritable headache also some get iron deficiency anemia. Consuming iron enriched food spinach, egg yolks, pumpkin seed, legumes, which includes beans, lentils and peas is the best way to enhance iron absorption and keeps mother energetic and healthy. Mother has to take more of starchy carbohydrates in the form of whole grains, oatmeal, brown rice and millets, they keep the body healthy by adding extra calories and energy.

It is lot important for the feeding mother to avoid saturated and trans fat like; higher fat milk, butter, fast and processed food. Instead she should take healthy fat like mono and polyunsaturated fats, like; almonds, walnuts, olive oils, avacado, seeds. Fruits and vegetables are also as excellent sources for iron, calcium and vitamins, this will help in boosting immunity of mother.

As we grow up, she is all around us and sometime she forgets to eat her food. That may cause nutritional deficiency to her and she may get weakness or fall to illness, by understanding the nutritional need of your mother. Your contribution towards health would be the most valuable and lovely gift to a mother.