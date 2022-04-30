Preparation for Eid

Video
Saturday, 30 April, 2022
Home Women's Own

Published : Saturday, 30 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Women\'s Own Desk

Eid is one of the happiest moments of the year and, although it shouldn't, can sometimes be stressful. Here are some tips to try this Eid so you can celebrate the end of Ramadan with a bang!
1. Clean the house: Nothing is more satisfying when everything is neat and organized.
2. Put in your time-off request at work: Try to get a few days off around the expected date for Eid and do it as early as you can.
3. Shop for clothes at least a week before Eid:  You don't want to buy your outfit last-minute to find out it doesn't fit well or it doesn't look flattering. If you're shopping online this tip is really helpful. Also, if you're a daring fashionista, you could find a backup outfit.
4. Shop for gifts whenever you can: As long as you're not checking off the gift list last-minute you should be fine. If you're shopping online (just like with clothes) do it ahead of time so gifts don't come late.
5. Plan what to do for Eid day, but don't set high expectations: You could do something low-key like chilling out at home and going out for dinner later. Just be realistic and you won't be disappointed!
6. Get your henna done: This step is optional, but who doesn't like to get their henna done?
7. Give to charity (or zakat): Ramadan will end on a good note when you donate and help put a smile on someone's face.
8. Have a celebratory dinner the night before: This step is optional, but why not? If you don't feel like cooking, go out to eat!
9. And finally, relax the night before: Take great care of yourself and have a wonderful Eid!


