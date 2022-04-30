

Lattu brings Kanak good time

Shabnam Sharmin Konak, a very talented, energetic and hardworking 25 year old girl, lives in a remote area of Thakurgaon, far away from the capital and the main urban area. She was looking for any suitable job opportunity after completing her undergraduate studies. But even though she was looking for a job, she always wanted to start hes own business. However, there were various hesitations and fears in this regard. But if there is a will, there is a way. With her indomitable will and innovative ability, she found a fancy online platform suitable for a unique collaborative role.A Lattu Growth Agent from Thakurgaon named Kanak as the owner of 'Shopping with Kanak', and she founded her store in December 2021. From December'21 to March'22, in these four months, she managed to collect 27 orders and 1876 referral clicks. The list of the top-selling products she provides are Alex Borka for Women, Black Leather Casual Heeled Sandal for Women, Bridal Exclusive Designer Wedding Party Velvet Lehenga, Exclusive Half Silk Saree, Exclusive Pure Silk Saree, Yellow Half Silk Printed, Embroidered & Tie-dyed Saree, Soft Imported High-Quality Soft Sports Bra, Women's Fashionable PU Leather Bag, Technic Goddess Pressed Pigment Palette, Beauty Glazed Gorgeous Me Eye shadow Palette, and Flormar Diamonds Baked Eye Shadow.Moreover, the total amount of monthly sales is 94467 and the total amount of earnings (commission) is 13280. In addition, the total amount of sales progress is 94467 taka. It is also notable that the amount of profit is gradually increasing at a good rate.