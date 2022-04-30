Video
Counseling vital for drug addiction treatment

Published : Saturday, 30 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Women\'s Own Desk

Counseling vital for drug addiction treatment

Counseling vital for drug addiction treatment

The role of the psychiatrist as well as the counselor is very important as far as the treatment of patients with drug addiction and mental problems are concerned. Proper and regular counseling at a medical center greatly increases a patient's chances of recovery.
A meeting was organized in this connection with the family members of the patients at the Ahsania Mission Women's Drug Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center at the capital's Shyamli on Wednesday.
The main topic of the meeting was "The importance of counseling" in the treatment of patients with drug addiction and mental health problems. At the beginning of the meeting, Umme Jannat, Senior Program Officer of the Center, gave a brief presentation on the services of four Drug Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers of Dhaka Ahsania Mission.
After that, the key note of the meeting was presented by Md. Zahir Uddin, Assistant Professor, Department of Clinical Psychology, National Institute of Mental Health. He discusses about the different stages of evidence-based medical procedures as well as discusses the importance of counseling in the treatment of patients in this evidence-based treatment method.
Rakhi Ganguly, Senior Psychologist, Dhaka Ahsania Mission Health Sector, also spoke on the occasion. Afterwards, they answered various questions of the participants in the open discussion. The open discussion was moderated by Jannatul Ferdous, Councilor of the Center.
The meeting was attended by 19 members from the families of 13 patients. The meeting was moderated by Mumtaz Khatun, Psychosocial Counselor, Ahsania Mission Women's Drug Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center. Center Manager Farzana Ferdous gave the closing speech at the end of the meeting.
It is to be noted that Ahsania Mission Women's Drug Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center has been providing medical services to women drug addicts for the last eight years. About 200 women are currently living a healthy and normal life after receiving treatment from this center.


