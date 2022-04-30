

However, women in ancient Greek world had few rights compared to male. In history, Athens has their status and role be described in any great detail. It is through history and research we do know that Spartan women were treated somewhat differently than in other states. They had a reputation for being independent-minded, & enjoyed more freedoms and power than their counterparts throughout ancient Greece.

For example, they had to do physical training like men, they received formal education, were permitted to own land, and could drink wine. There were also categories of women which are less well-documented than others such as professional women who worked in shops and as prostitutes and courtesans; the social rules and customs applied to them are even vaguer than for the female members of citizen families.

Women’s role in development since time immemorial

There's another side of the history on women. Back in 320 to 550 CE-IN Hinduism, historical records tell us that sati first appeared between 320 to 550 CE, during the rule of Gupta Empire. The practice then spread to Rajasthan, where most number of sati cases happened over the centuries. Innately it was a form of voluntary work and proof of women she is pure, devotional and loyal wife to her husband and who followed her husband to afterlife.

As many other male dominated cultures of the world- female babies were at a much higher risk of being abandoned at birth by the so called myth of their traditional beliefs which we all are aware of already how girls were deprived from Education, School, sports etc right! And the discrimination started from the family, communities and globally and the continued practice of following it blindly, which has been imbedded in to human brain and that long habits we are getting/passing in our life through inheritance generation-after generations, this is pure science if you have the fundamental basic knowledge of neuroscience you will understand it, because in human brain there's no gender found, it's same in man in women. And we human function through our mind, and we make our movements through graymatter or area of our brain.

However, it's big area to work on but I think we must take it in our concern globally to eliminate all kinds of discrimination from the world to prosper and achieve fulfilment in life with one another. Man made wrongful wishes to force on women/ or any gender has to stop from every families by educating their mind. National and international forum should take different approaches to amplify the agenda and come up with mandatory golden rule on these specific matters to ensure the outcome of with effective results. We must not forget everything is a part of everything-it's interconnected, if one part collapses the other will fall a part; law of nature.















