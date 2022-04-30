

Jowtsnai Brishti

Speaking itself is an emotion bracket which gathers different rivers of calls. Are we to pay attention everything in life or ignore? However, generally we don't bother about all our expressions.

We barely notice all the notes and write ups on all the pages that dropped lazily by someone like us. But, a poet can speak though he/she writes and diverts attention from it. We can travel through now in poet Moniruzzaman Badal's "Jowtsnai Brishti" to map out how he speaks in lines with break of emotions!

At times we speak in silence with muted words, remembering someone or a photo in an album suddenly takes one along memory lane.

However, the first poem of "Jowtsnai Bristi" represents a contradiction in mending the form of a poem. In first four lines of "Chaitali Bhalobasa" Badal pens "Madness of breeze trembles/ Lips of green bamboo leaf/the noon sun dagger/ Wounds the lives."

Here poet defines a moment in lines as he finds the wind crazy as a passionate lover, leaf's lips as one of the critics of his time and the mid day still causing the poet to bear the wounds of lives. The poet as speaker bears the wound not only for him but he is loudly vocal about a wounded mind. This is a poet's personal style to speak through it. Three other stanzas of this poem are scattered in standard in comparison to the first stanza.

In the book, few lines and stanzas of "Nari O Pakhi," "Faguner Agun," "Bhulo Na Amai," "Shashawata Rangin Britta," "Ure Jai Pakhi," "Uthsarga-2," "Nirbasan," "Porijaee Bhalobsa," "Prothom Premer Basar," "Prem," "Bakuler Paprite Jibanganda," "Borof O Ushnata," and "Bhalobasi Kebol Tumake" poems passionate metaphysical elements are underpinned. These lines and stanzas establish Badal not as an extra-ordinary poet , but a poet for passionate lovers.

In "Bhulo Na Amai" poem he prints a lover's emotions in words while the lover sewing her emotion in a handkerchief when the poet writes,

"Her cool love of innocence embraces/ impatient words of a heart with love/Her handicraft with colors of love and bonding writes/Don't forget me."

Badal not only pens a poem, but also reads the minds in a chaotic world. In poem "Ure Jai Pakhi," he stands for his poetic minds when he reads the joy and sorrow of others and writes, "Birds know all when and how/a house of me fall down with a blow of other/ where a soul is kept, secretly."

Poem "Utsarga-2" sounds more rhythmic in the second stanza when he says, "If you want-/I might bring the birth smell from dad's clothes."

However, after taking a full glance at these poems we find it difficult to give him full marks in arts. We find inequality in case of setting words, lines and stanzas of a poem. It seems that which he could drop from a stanza or a complete poem, he takes all of them as companions in my view.

Badal's two poems--"Pahari Prem," "Fosil Rhidoy"-brought complete joy as well as turned me enthusiastic reading to read more from his future works. His "Fosil Rhidoy" is the most laudable work in the book. All simple, subtle to significant smells in life gets disappeared sometime in life - some of our works even remain unpublished and turns into a 'weary heart' of poet Jibanananda's poem.

Poet Badal in his latest anthology finds the heart as "standstill", journeys spanning from days, weeks, and months to years through oceans of emotion... as he writes in page 43:

"In journey through sky at night, my eyes feel

The dead souls of ours

Inner of thousand stars"

Last but never the least, at times it felt as if Badal perhaps attempted to give a philosophical dimension to his poems by using overwhelming, but contradictory metaphors. Take the title of the poetry collection for instance, "Moonlight rains".

Lest we forget, the more contradiction we have in love poems, the more human we are like two opposite poles but frequently attracted to one another by an invisible magnetic force.



The reviewer is a journalist for The Daily Observer









Why people speak even after they have left you Oh chaos, I fall in a trap of reasons suddenly. If I had the chance to come across poet Jibanananda Das , I would I ask him why 'weary hearts' do not take a break from this pushed chaos of life? I unveil in your frothy ocean of life as you write, "I am a weary heart surrounded by life's frothy ocean (Translated by Clinton B. Seely from Banalata Sen)."Speaking itself is an emotion bracket which gathers different rivers of calls. Are we to pay attention everything in life or ignore? However, generally we don't bother about all our expressions.We barely notice all the notes and write ups on all the pages that dropped lazily by someone like us. But, a poet can speak though he/she writes and diverts attention from it. We can travel through now in poet Moniruzzaman Badal's "Jowtsnai Brishti" to map out how he speaks in lines with break of emotions!At times we speak in silence with muted words, remembering someone or a photo in an album suddenly takes one along memory lane.However, the first poem of "Jowtsnai Bristi" represents a contradiction in mending the form of a poem. In first four lines of "Chaitali Bhalobasa" Badal pens "Madness of breeze trembles/ Lips of green bamboo leaf/the noon sun dagger/ Wounds the lives."Here poet defines a moment in lines as he finds the wind crazy as a passionate lover, leaf's lips as one of the critics of his time and the mid day still causing the poet to bear the wounds of lives. The poet as speaker bears the wound not only for him but he is loudly vocal about a wounded mind. This is a poet's personal style to speak through it. Three other stanzas of this poem are scattered in standard in comparison to the first stanza.In the book, few lines and stanzas of "Nari O Pakhi," "Faguner Agun," "Bhulo Na Amai," "Shashawata Rangin Britta," "Ure Jai Pakhi," "Uthsarga-2," "Nirbasan," "Porijaee Bhalobsa," "Prothom Premer Basar," "Prem," "Bakuler Paprite Jibanganda," "Borof O Ushnata," and "Bhalobasi Kebol Tumake" poems passionate metaphysical elements are underpinned. These lines and stanzas establish Badal not as an extra-ordinary poet , but a poet for passionate lovers.In "Bhulo Na Amai" poem he prints a lover's emotions in words while the lover sewing her emotion in a handkerchief when the poet writes,"Her cool love of innocence embraces/ impatient words of a heart with love/Her handicraft with colors of love and bonding writes/Don't forget me."Badal not only pens a poem, but also reads the minds in a chaotic world. In poem "Ure Jai Pakhi," he stands for his poetic minds when he reads the joy and sorrow of others and writes, "Birds know all when and how/a house of me fall down with a blow of other/ where a soul is kept, secretly."Poem "Utsarga-2" sounds more rhythmic in the second stanza when he says, "If you want-/I might bring the birth smell from dad's clothes."However, after taking a full glance at these poems we find it difficult to give him full marks in arts. We find inequality in case of setting words, lines and stanzas of a poem. It seems that which he could drop from a stanza or a complete poem, he takes all of them as companions in my view.Badal's two poems--"Pahari Prem," "Fosil Rhidoy"-brought complete joy as well as turned me enthusiastic reading to read more from his future works. His "Fosil Rhidoy" is the most laudable work in the book. All simple, subtle to significant smells in life gets disappeared sometime in life - some of our works even remain unpublished and turns into a 'weary heart' of poet Jibanananda's poem.Poet Badal in his latest anthology finds the heart as "standstill", journeys spanning from days, weeks, and months to years through oceans of emotion... as he writes in page 43:"In journey through sky at night, my eyes feelThe dead souls of oursInner of thousand stars"Last but never the least, at times it felt as if Badal perhaps attempted to give a philosophical dimension to his poems by using overwhelming, but contradictory metaphors. Take the title of the poetry collection for instance, "Moonlight rains".Lest we forget, the more contradiction we have in love poems, the more human we are like two opposite poles but frequently attracted to one another by an invisible magnetic force.The reviewer is a journalist for The Daily Observer