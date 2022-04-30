

Three poems celebrating Eid





Eid is here

Al-Farouk

Allah created the universe With plenty of beauties

And entities

Eid being a marvel

In His creation.

Its a jubilee a jamboree

Islam golden moments.



Laughter smiles joy

Foods delicacies cuisines

Visits greetings hugs

All in this finicky day

Commemorates agitation

In our islamic entity.

Its surely a jubilee.



Eid a cheerful day

Eid be the morning star

The star that shines,

That shines in a shiny

Shining cloud

Dont you admire this?

Dont you?

I suppose it to be a jamboree.



Eid is here

Embracing do not fear

Eid is a pearl

In the shells of oyster

Rise up and liberate

Jump and hail

'Eid Mubarak'



Eid indeed a regal day

All this is ours

Ours for the taking

Ours for the loving

Ours for adorning

Amid our pride and passion

We shall slogan ourselves

'Eid Mubarak'



Eid a sheen,

Deactivate all forms of sins

Attained in all sorts of scenes

Satisfaction let it be seen

I admit that we do all sheen,

Caution we be keen.

A jamboree I incarnate.



Eid an endeavour

Allah put up this favour

Exquisite and dainty forever

This majestic day never shover

Blessings absolutely covers

Its a jubilee a jamboree

Islam sparkling moments.











Szerelem

Jon Shierling



I came to a town on the road to you, and by chance the day was Eid al Fitr.

The was much music and dancing and rejoicing in life's fullness;

I too was swept away in the simple ecstasies.



But the old Mullahs had heard of my travels

and bid come unto them to discuss heavy matters.

"How can one break the Law and remain beloved of Allah?"



"Because God created the Law out of Love,

thus the Love of Allah is above and beyond it's precepts.

God will Love whom He chooses."

Outrage. Insult. Blasphemy.



The music outside drew my soul away, and I joined

the common people, my brothers and sisters,

while the old men argued without us.



Wordlessly, we danced.









Eid's faithful whispers

Mary Ab



Our hearts and souls were so blessed to fast Ramadan sincerely To be enlightened by its super mercy and extreme prosperity

purity abiding around my heart, kindling my every part



a gift from Allah came along to bless our hearts

to spread peace and love, to dig faith in each part

A blessed bounty to wipe away our tears

to zest our souls and vanish our fears

to sparkle with faith with our keenest beliefs

and twinkle light in our bright smiles

oh dear Eid, you can't help it but sowing seeds of joy,

Capturing joy and happiness in every single countenance ,

of a child's enthusiastic joy kindling a thriving inner radiance

joining hearts and souls with the deepest crystals of love

revealing such a fancy artistic touch of a peaceful dove

feeling the gratitude for Allah's super merciful blessings

praying to pluck the roses of peace each single moment



pounding hearts of affliction and yearning

missing your everlasting passion getting sick of poisoning

yearning for their peaceful deliverance

to catch glimpses of happiness

that once has been hunted by a sudden death of a loving part of soul

until Allah will send a cheerful hope,

just be patience to get over all the mope

smile and share the joy of eid and love ,

