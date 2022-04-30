

Soul aches...

"Don't really know about that, why?" Asks a slightly pissed off Sadia who can sense her husband getting on the main point through a more scenic route.

"No, I mean, you know it's the couples' first night together and he runs off to war the very next day and then, he gets shot on the battlefield. And amongst all these, he still finds time to write a note home to his new wife saying, 'Enlist the kid'! Dude, you get this?"

"What's there to get?" responds a perplexed Sadia.

"No, I mean we have been trying to get pregnant for five years now and goddammit, that military asshole just knocks his wife up in one freaking' go!", Iftekhar announces with mock surprise.

Sadia turns away from him saying, "This isn't funny at all, Ifty!"

Sadia addresses Iftekhar as 'Ifty' and the latter calls the former 'Sadi'. They have been friends since childhood and went to the same school. Now, they are a married couple that has been trying to get pregnant for a while.

They were waiting at a doctor's office in Dhanmondi for their appointment. Soon they were called in. The doctor confirmed the very thing Iftekhar was dreading for some time now. Sadi has been dealing with a hormonal issue for a few months. So, the doctors were predicting that the possibility of the root of their conception problem, may lie with her. They went to see numerous doctors and specialists over the years, all the while gulping down tons of medication and undergoing countless tests. There was no single thing left for Sadi to try anymore. Eventually, one of the latter doctors suggested that Iftekhar should undergo some tests, as well, to make sure that all corners have been turned. Ignoring all thoughts of 'Men's Test', 'What People Will Say', 'They Will All Laugh at Me' and all relevant aversion to the idea, Iftekhar somehow dragged himself to the tests. Today, he is at the doctor's for the results of those tests.

The bespectacled, elderly doctor reads the report and turns to Sadi, "Currently, your report appears quite normal. However, as I had presumed, Iftekhar's report has not turned out as positive. The cause of your conception problem lies with him."

Suddenly, Iftekhar's world came to a standstill. Since his tests, he has been fearing just this. Yet he was not ready for to hear the news. His spinning head started running, "What the hell did I just hear? So, because of Ifty, Sadi can't get pregnant for the last five years?" He forgot that he was at the doctor's office.

From beside, Sadi shoves him a little, "Hey, Ifty, what happened?"

"What nothing!" coming out of his daze, Ifty replies and then turns to the doctor.

"There has to be a solution for this problem, right, Doctor?" asks Sadia with a mountain of expectations.

"Well, there is a solution of a sort. There are medicines. In truth, Iftekhar's sperm count is very low which means surprisingly less density. There is no absolute promise of an improvement. However, let's see what can be done, Praise Allah!" saying this the bespectacled, elderly doctor dives into writing a prescription.

"Do you smoke?"

"What? Umm yes, sometimes ", Ifty stares at the paperweight on the table while replying.

"What do you mean 'sometimes'? Uncle, he smokes a lot!" chimes in Sadia at once.

"Hmmm, okay. From now on absolutely no smoking, okay?"The doctor turns to Ifty,

"You have any other vices? Any sort of habits?"

"Oh no no, he only smokes cigarettes. He doesn't do anything else!" this time answers Sadia.

After receiving all suggestions and the prescription, Iftekhar and Sadia walk out of the doctor's office. Ifty is unusually quiet. Sadi is also subdued. The rickshaw-wala is riding away to his hearts content with his young passengers. After some deep, blue moments of silence, Sadia opens her mouth,

"Ifty, there is nothing to be upset about here. It is quite natural for people to be sick. And all sicknesses have cures too."

"Hmm."

"What 'hmm'? You know what, let's go on a trip to India next month. In this country, there is no guarantee that the test results are one hundred percent accurate. We will both get tested again there, what say?" Sadi tries to convince him, "The trip will be a bonus. As it is, you never took me away anywhere except to that Bandarban place since the honeymoon!"

"I have absolutely no interest in travelling for tests. However, a trip is a whole different matter altogether!" Iftekhar smiles a little as he replies, "But you know how much work pressure I have got. And I have been saving up my leaves because ". Iftekhar stops speaking abruptly.

"Because?"

"Nothing. Hey, rickshaw-wala, watch the potholes, man! Don't you feel the bumps?" Instead of replying to Sadi's question, Iftekhar yells at the rickshaw puller.

"Why were you saving your leaves, Ifty?"

"Hey, no big deal! It's an old target. I thought from the moment we hear the news of your conception, I will take an eleven month long leave of paternity. Ten months for you and one month for us to roam around with the baby!" smiles Ifty.

"Whoa! Such a long break just for me?"

"You bet! If mommies can take maternal leaves then why can't the daddies opt for paternal leaves?"

"Got it. So you wanna go on a trip after having the baby?"

"Hmmm.", Ifty smiles even more. Then we will travel to India, ukkay?"

"Got you very well, Mr Iftekhar, but will your job allow you such a long leave?" even Sadia laughs along.

"Why won't he? Been slaving my sorry behind away here for ages now! Albeit, he will grant me my leave!" raves Ifty, "And if he doesn't, then I'll quit! But I believe that day may never come for us" He falls pensively quiet.

"Ifty, please, I promise you all will be well. You just take the medication properly and plan our trip. Ukkay? I said 'Ukkay' like you say it!" Sadia laughs loudly. So does Iftekhar while staring the other way.

A whole year passes by since this incident. There is a rail station right by the airport. Ifty is sitting on the ground just a little bit further down the rail station. A cigarette is smouldering away in his hands, unsmoked with a long tip of ash. His shoulder bag and mobile phone are laid down on the grass beside him.

Since Ifty was going to be working late, Sadia went to visit her mother. And now, Ifty is siiting here on the grass, alone. His heart his too heavy, aching too much. They went to the bespectacled doctor three more times. Iftekhar tested himself two- three more times. Although the results improved ever so slightly, it was by no means normal. Apparently, he needs to get even better. His worried mind is going crazy with work pressure, personal ailment, their foggy future and everything else. They never quit trying yet six seasons passed by without any hope. Each month Sadia fails to give him the news that he has been yearning for. He knows the fault is his. "Maybe this is what they call being sterile or infertile?" Ifty woolgathers, "I can't even say the word for my condition!", and laughs even more.

His cell phone rings and Sadia's name flashes on the screen. He lets it ring without answering. She calls him some more and each time he ignores them. The sound of an incoming train's whistle floats towards him. Ifty wonders, "Hey, is the train horn called a 'horn'? Or do they call it something else? Maybe a whistle?"

Ifty laughs some more. Another whistle floats in, this time closer. With the third whistle, a text message announces its arrival in his phone with a tune.

Ifty looks at the mobile phone once and then smiling, he walks right on to the rail tracks. The train leaves as it was meant to. The shoulder bag and cell phone remain in their places beside the tracks.

A text message remains unread in the mobile phone.

"Why don't you answer your phone? Baby, I can't call you 'Baby' anymore! And talk to your boss tomorrow - regarding your eleven months long leave. Labbu a Loooot!!! Come home soon!"





















Hey, I once saw this movie where the lead guy was an army officer. This army guy comes home for vacation and gets married. On his wedding night, moments after the nuptial bed was consummated, he gets a call from his base ordering him to report to duty at once! Since there is no way to bypass a direct order from base, he informs his superior that he will set off at the break of dawn." Iftekhar throws this at his wife in an overly excited manner."Don't really know about that, why?" Asks a slightly pissed off Sadia who can sense her husband getting on the main point through a more scenic route."No, I mean, you know it's the couples' first night together and he runs off to war the very next day and then, he gets shot on the battlefield. And amongst all these, he still finds time to write a note home to his new wife saying, 'Enlist the kid'! Dude, you get this?""What's there to get?" responds a perplexed Sadia."No, I mean we have been trying to get pregnant for five years now and goddammit, that military asshole just knocks his wife up in one freaking' go!", Iftekhar announces with mock surprise.Sadia turns away from him saying, "This isn't funny at all, Ifty!"Sadia addresses Iftekhar as 'Ifty' and the latter calls the former 'Sadi'. They have been friends since childhood and went to the same school. Now, they are a married couple that has been trying to get pregnant for a while.They were waiting at a doctor's office in Dhanmondi for their appointment. Soon they were called in. The doctor confirmed the very thing Iftekhar was dreading for some time now. Sadi has been dealing with a hormonal issue for a few months. So, the doctors were predicting that the possibility of the root of their conception problem, may lie with her. They went to see numerous doctors and specialists over the years, all the while gulping down tons of medication and undergoing countless tests. There was no single thing left for Sadi to try anymore. Eventually, one of the latter doctors suggested that Iftekhar should undergo some tests, as well, to make sure that all corners have been turned. Ignoring all thoughts of 'Men's Test', 'What People Will Say', 'They Will All Laugh at Me' and all relevant aversion to the idea, Iftekhar somehow dragged himself to the tests. Today, he is at the doctor's for the results of those tests.The bespectacled, elderly doctor reads the report and turns to Sadi, "Currently, your report appears quite normal. However, as I had presumed, Iftekhar's report has not turned out as positive. The cause of your conception problem lies with him."Suddenly, Iftekhar's world came to a standstill. Since his tests, he has been fearing just this. Yet he was not ready for to hear the news. His spinning head started running, "What the hell did I just hear? So, because of Ifty, Sadi can't get pregnant for the last five years?" He forgot that he was at the doctor's office.From beside, Sadi shoves him a little, "Hey, Ifty, what happened?""What nothing!" coming out of his daze, Ifty replies and then turns to the doctor."There has to be a solution for this problem, right, Doctor?" asks Sadia with a mountain of expectations."Well, there is a solution of a sort. There are medicines. In truth, Iftekhar's sperm count is very low which means surprisingly less density. There is no absolute promise of an improvement. However, let's see what can be done, Praise Allah!" saying this the bespectacled, elderly doctor dives into writing a prescription."Do you smoke?""What? Umm yes, sometimes ", Ifty stares at the paperweight on the table while replying."What do you mean 'sometimes'? Uncle, he smokes a lot!" chimes in Sadia at once."Hmmm, okay. From now on absolutely no smoking, okay?"The doctor turns to Ifty,"You have any other vices? Any sort of habits?""Oh no no, he only smokes cigarettes. He doesn't do anything else!" this time answers Sadia.After receiving all suggestions and the prescription, Iftekhar and Sadia walk out of the doctor's office. Ifty is unusually quiet. Sadi is also subdued. The rickshaw-wala is riding away to his hearts content with his young passengers. After some deep, blue moments of silence, Sadia opens her mouth,"Ifty, there is nothing to be upset about here. It is quite natural for people to be sick. And all sicknesses have cures too.""Hmm.""What 'hmm'? You know what, let's go on a trip to India next month. In this country, there is no guarantee that the test results are one hundred percent accurate. We will both get tested again there, what say?" Sadi tries to convince him, "The trip will be a bonus. As it is, you never took me away anywhere except to that Bandarban place since the honeymoon!""I have absolutely no interest in travelling for tests. However, a trip is a whole different matter altogether!" Iftekhar smiles a little as he replies, "But you know how much work pressure I have got. And I have been saving up my leaves because ". Iftekhar stops speaking abruptly."Because?""Nothing. Hey, rickshaw-wala, watch the potholes, man! Don't you feel the bumps?" Instead of replying to Sadi's question, Iftekhar yells at the rickshaw puller."Why were you saving your leaves, Ifty?""Hey, no big deal! It's an old target. I thought from the moment we hear the news of your conception, I will take an eleven month long leave of paternity. Ten months for you and one month for us to roam around with the baby!" smiles Ifty."Whoa! Such a long break just for me?""You bet! If mommies can take maternal leaves then why can't the daddies opt for paternal leaves?""Got it. So you wanna go on a trip after having the baby?""Hmmm.", Ifty smiles even more. Then we will travel to India, ukkay?""Got you very well, Mr Iftekhar, but will your job allow you such a long leave?" even Sadia laughs along."Why won't he? Been slaving my sorry behind away here for ages now! Albeit, he will grant me my leave!" raves Ifty, "And if he doesn't, then I'll quit! But I believe that day may never come for us" He falls pensively quiet."Ifty, please, I promise you all will be well. You just take the medication properly and plan our trip. Ukkay? I said 'Ukkay' like you say it!" Sadia laughs loudly. So does Iftekhar while staring the other way.A whole year passes by since this incident. There is a rail station right by the airport. Ifty is sitting on the ground just a little bit further down the rail station. A cigarette is smouldering away in his hands, unsmoked with a long tip of ash. His shoulder bag and mobile phone are laid down on the grass beside him.Since Ifty was going to be working late, Sadia went to visit her mother. And now, Ifty is siiting here on the grass, alone. His heart his too heavy, aching too much. They went to the bespectacled doctor three more times. Iftekhar tested himself two- three more times. Although the results improved ever so slightly, it was by no means normal. Apparently, he needs to get even better. His worried mind is going crazy with work pressure, personal ailment, their foggy future and everything else. They never quit trying yet six seasons passed by without any hope. Each month Sadia fails to give him the news that he has been yearning for. He knows the fault is his. "Maybe this is what they call being sterile or infertile?" Ifty woolgathers, "I can't even say the word for my condition!", and laughs even more.His cell phone rings and Sadia's name flashes on the screen. He lets it ring without answering. She calls him some more and each time he ignores them. The sound of an incoming train's whistle floats towards him. Ifty wonders, "Hey, is the train horn called a 'horn'? Or do they call it something else? Maybe a whistle?"Ifty laughs some more. Another whistle floats in, this time closer. With the third whistle, a text message announces its arrival in his phone with a tune.Ifty looks at the mobile phone once and then smiling, he walks right on to the rail tracks. The train leaves as it was meant to. The shoulder bag and cell phone remain in their places beside the tracks.A text message remains unread in the mobile phone."Why don't you answer your phone? Baby, I can't call you 'Baby' anymore! And talk to your boss tomorrow - regarding your eleven months long leave. Labbu a Loooot!!! Come home soon!"