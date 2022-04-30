Video
Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away      
Home Countryside

Shoemakers in Rajshahi busy ahead of Eid

Published : Saturday, 30 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Our Correspondent

Shoemakers passing busy time in Rajshahi ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr. photo: observer



RAJSHAHI, Apr 29: Workers and owners of most shoe and footwear factories in Kaluhati Village of the district are passing time in manufacturing attractive items ahead of forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.
Factory sources said, buyers' demand for attractive design and good quality footwear items has been double this year. More than 5,000 shoe workers are working in these factories while another 2,000 women labourers making shoe boxes.
Kaluhati Village in Charghat Upazila is known for its footwear products to businessmen from different parts of the country. There are around 50 shoe factories in the village, employing about 6,200 male and female staffs.
They supply shoes to most districts in the northern region. This time factory owners are getting increasing responses from all quarters. It is a positive sign of further expansion of the business.
Apart from working in the factories, many women have already become small entrepreneurs of manufacturing shoe-packets, bags, key-rings, purses and wallets.
Each of the factories is now working round the clock ahead of the Eid. But some of them remain idle in other time of the year.
Shoe-maker Firoj Ahmed said, each worker earns at least Tk 12,000 to 15,000 during the Eid season.
Abida Sultana, owner of a packet and box factory, said, their goods are selling in both wholesale and retail markets. "We receive more orders in Eid season", She added.
Additional 2,500 labourers remain engaged in various works, such as designing, sewing, cutting, sole-making and painting," said Sohel Rana, general secretary of Kaluhati Shoe Industry Owners Cooperative Limited.
Abdul Mannan, president of the association, said, their business is facing competition due to the imported footwear.
Shoes and sandals manufactured in the village have earned fame throughout the country, he further said.





