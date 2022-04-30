Four people murdered in four districts

Four people including three females have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Sirajganj, Pirojpur, Bogura and Cumilla, in four days.

SIRAJGANJ: A woman, who was beaten by her son in Sirajganj Municipality area of the district on Tuesday evening, died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) on Wednesday noon.

Deceased Anjuman Begum, 55, was the wife of Shah Jamal, a resident of Dhanbandhi Moholla under Sirajganj Municipality.

Inspector (Operation) of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Sumon Kumar Das said Arif, 28, son of the deceased, is a mentally-imbalanced man. On Tuesday evening, he started beating up his parents, leaving both the father and mother seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor shifted them to the SZRMCH in critical condition.

Later, Anjuara Begum succumbed to her injuries there on Wednesday noon while undergoing treatment.

Injured Shah Jamal was referred to Dhaka for better treatment.

However, police arrested Arif on Wednesday noon in this connection, the official added.

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A girl has been allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Sumi Akhter, 15, was the wife of Hridoy Hawlader, a resident of Dhepsabunia Village under Balipara Union in the upazila. She was a student of Balipara Kowmi Madrasa in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sumi Akhter, daughter of Milon Molla, got married with Hridoy Hawlader, son of Md Faruq Hawlader of the area, about one year back.

However, Hridoy told Sumi to bring some money from her house as he wanted to buy a motorcycle. As Sumi refused to do so, Hridoy started beating her on Tuesday afternoon, leaving her critically injured.

Later, Sumi succumbed to her injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested Hridoy and his mother Yasmin Begum in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Indurkani PS Md Enamul Haque confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A man, who was hacked to injure by his nephew in Shibganj Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at SZRMCH on Monday.

Deceased Zakirul Islam, 35, son of late Mozammel Molla, was a resident of Haripur Village under Kichak Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Zakirul had an altercation with his nephew Tuhin over family issues on April 15. At one stage of the altercation, Tuhin hacked his uncle with a sharp weapon, leaving him severely injured.

The family members rescued the injured and admitted him to the SZRMCH.

Later, Zakirul succumbed to his injuries there at around 3:30pm on Monday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy on Tuesday.

However, the law enforcers arrested Tuhin and his wife Meem Akhter on Monday night in this connection.

Sub-Inspector of Shibganj PS Jillur Rahman said the arrested were sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order.

Shibganj PS OC Dipak Kumar Das confirmed the incident.

CUMILLA: A man killed his wife in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Farzana Akhter was the wife of Iqbal Hossain, a resident of the upazila.

Police recovered the blood-stained body of housewife Farzana Akhter at around 9am on Sunday from beneath the Mostofapur hills in Kalirbazar Union under Sadar Upazila.

Later on that day, Farzana's father filed a murder case accusing seven persons including Iqbal as the prime accused with Kotwali Model PS.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the husband in connection with the recovery of a blood-stained body of a woman.

Iqbal Hossain was arrested from Saidabad area in the capital on Monday midnight.

RAB-11 Company Commander Major Mohammad Sakib Hossain disclosed the matter at a press conference on Tuesday.

The RAB claimed that Iqbal told them under preliminary investigation that burglary and gamble were his passion. He killed his wife Farzana in a planned way since she threatened him that she would not live with him if he continued to do stealing and gambling.

Later, RAB arrested accused Mokhtar Hossain, Kazi Md Abdul Hakim and Anwar Hossain after conducting drives in different places in Cumilla. All the accused are residents of Olipur Uttar Kacharb area. In another drive at the midnight, RAB arrested Iqbal from Saidabad Bus Terminal in Dhaka.

RAB-11 Company Commander Major Mohammad Sakib Hossain said police sent Iqbal to jail in a case involving stealing an auto-rickshaw recently.

"Iqbal asked his wife Farzana to take initiatives for his bail. Being failed, Farzana went to her father's house. Later, Iqbal came out of the jail with the help of others and wanted to know from Farzana why she went to her father's house. In response, Farzana told him that she would not live with him unless he abandoned the habits of burglary and gamble."

The RAB official said, "Immediately after returning from the jail, Iqbal planned to kill Farzana. In the evening of April 23, he brought Farzana out of home tactfully to buy a dress for their 7-month-old daughter. He then took Farzana to an isolated place and killed her by hitting on her head with a brick on the roadside."

Kotwali Model PS OC Shahidur Rahman said accused Iqbal was handed over to the PS. He would be produced before court in the afternoon, the OC added.












