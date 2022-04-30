Heat wave cripples normal life in Meherpur

MEHERPUR, Apr 29: Severe heat wave, frequent load-shedding and electricity disruption have made life unbearable in the district. A draught-like situation is prevailing.

The heat intensifies every day due to extreme climate change impact.

Intolerable heat wave now sweeping over the district is affecting dwellers, crops and vegetables. It is hampering income activities of day labourers, rickshaw pullers, van pullers and others.

Paddy harvesting in Meherpur is facing trouble due to lack of day-labourers. Agriculture labourers are going to paddy fields after Sehri and coming back by 10am. A tough-breathing condition is suffered by domestic animals.

Vehicular movement has come down due to lack of passengers. The mercury level has been ranging between 36 and 41 Degree Celsius for the last 15 days.

The hot spell has been continuing over a month making the roads deserted during day-time. People on an urgent need are seen in roads. Only some people are going to markets in the district for Eid shopping .

At least, 15 adults and 20 children are being hospitalised daily with dehydration and respiratory problems, triggered by the heat wave, hospital sources said.









