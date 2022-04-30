Three killed in road mishaps

Two women and a man were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Kishoreganj, Gopalganj, and Sirajganj, on Friday.

KISHOREGANJ: A woman was killed in a road accident in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Friday.

The accident took place at Pularghat in Pakundia Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Sakina Begum, 65, daughter of late Torab Ali of Jaluapara Village under Sadar Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said, a speedy microbus ran over her, leaving her dead on the spot. Being informed, police went to the spot and recovered the body.

In-Charge of Pakundia Upazila Ahutia Investigation Centre Shafiqul Islam confirmed the matter.

An unnatural death case was filed in this connection, he added.

GOPALGANJ: A motor-biker was killed in a road accident at Haridaspur point of Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday at 2:45am.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Hadiuzzaman, 48, son of Farazullah Gazi in Keshabpur Upazila of Jashore.

This information was confirmed by Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Manirul Islam.

He said, while Hadiuzzaman was coming to district town, a Dhaka bound passenger bus hit the bike, leaving him dead on the spot.

The body was sent it to morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: A housewife was killed in a motorcycle accident in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shanta Khatun, 28, wife of Abdul Majed, a resident of Gobindaganj Upazila in Gaibandha District.

Police said Shanta was returning home from Dhaka on a motorbike with her husband to celebrate Eid with her relatives. She fell from the behind of the motorcycle in Panchlia area.

At that moment, a speeding truck coming from behind hit her, leaving her dead on the spot.

Hatikumrul Hoghway PS OC Lutfar Rahman confirmed the matter.









