Three women ‘commit suicide’ in 3 districts

Three women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Moulvibazar and Barishal, in two days.

BOGURA: A woman and her daughter drank poison in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening failing to pay loan money.

Mother Rehena Bibi, 40, later, died at a local clinic while her daughter Fatema Khatun, 19, was undergoing treatment there.

Deceased Rehena Bibi, wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Abdul Mannan, was a resident of Sarder Para Village under Moidanhatta Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Rehena Bibi took some loan money from a local NGO recently. As she could not able to pay the money back, she was frustrated.

Later, she along with her daughter drank poison in the house on Tuesday evening.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued them and tool to a local clinic at Daridah Bazar, where the on-duty doctor declared Rehena Bibi dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibganj Police Station (PS) Dipak Par confirmed the incident.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A female expatriate, who drank poison in Kamalganj Upazila of the district, died at Sylhet Osmani Hospital on Tuesday night.

Deceased Nazmin Begum, 28, was the wife of Md Hatem Mia of Katabil Village under Adampur Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Akkel Mia of Sree Gobindapur Tea Garden area in the upazila. She was a Dubai expatriate.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Nazmin Begum was got married with Md Hatem, son of Mantaz Mia of Katabil Village, about eight years back. Later, Hatem sent Nazmin to Dubai. In her absence, he married another woman secretly. After returning home from Dubai, Nazmin found out the matter.

On April 6, Nazmin had an altercation with Hatem at Modanmohanpur Tea Garden over the matter.

As a sequel to it, Nazmin drank poison.

Locals rescued her and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor shifted Nazmin to Sylhet Osmani Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, she died there on Tuesday.

Kamalganj PS OC Yardous Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is recieved.

BARISHAL: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the city on Monday noon.

Deceased Sadia Afrin Asha, 30, was the wife of Tariqur Rahman, hails from Jhalakathi District Town. She along with her husband and child lived in a rented house in Rab Miar Goli area adjacent to Brojmohan School in Barishal City.

Police and local sources said Asha hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling fan of her room in the rented house at around 12pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kotwali Model PS Hamidur Rahman said Asha beat up her only daughter, who is a student of play group at a kindergarten school, over her unexpected result in the examination in the morning.

It is assumed that Asha committed suicide because of her guilt over the matter, the SI added.













