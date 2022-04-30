111 detained on different charges in 7 districts

111Our Correspondents222

A total of 111 people including a leader of Jamaat-e-Islami and a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Rajshahi, Joypurhat, Magura, Jhenidah, Noakhali, Naogaon and Mymensingh, in five days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 24 people have been detained on different charges in the district in two days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 23 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) Md Rafiqul Alam confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the rest was held on another charge.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, DB Police arrested the secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Rajshahi Metropolitan Unit on Friday in a case filed over vandalism.

The arrestee is Imaz Uddin Mandal, absconding accused of a vandalism case filed with Paba Police Station (PS), said RMP in a press briefing on Saturday.

According to the press briefing, he was arrested from in front of a mosque in Terokhadia area at around 5pm on Friday during a drive conducted by a team of DB Police.

The arrestee and his associates were holding secret meetings to plan anti-state propaganda and vandalism acts at that time.

However, legal action will be taken against the accused in this connection, police said.

A total of 35 cases have been filed against the accused for terrorist activities, vandalism and conspiring against the government, said police at the briefing.

JOYPURHAT: A total of 20 people were arrested by police on various charges including drug trafficking and drug addiction from different areas in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, the law enforcers conducted an anti-drug operation at various places of Sadar Upazila in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

At that time, 20 fugitives convicted in various cases including drug trafficking and drug addicts were arrested.

Later, the arrested were sent to Joypurhat District Jail following a court order on Saturday afternoon.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypurhat Sadar PS Alamgir Jahan confirmed the matter.

MAGURA: Police have arrested six people including a local leader of BCL from the district town for their involvement in cheating in the teachers' recruitment test on Friday.

The arrestees are BCL President of the Hossain Shaheed government Suhrawardy College Unit Fahim Faisal Rabbi, his cousin Iftekharul Islam Tito, and four examinees- Tarana Afroz, Amirul Islam Sohail, Ismat Ara Jharna and Shahnaz Begum.

According to police, a mobile conferencing device in the form of a banking credit card was recovered after searching examinee Tarana Afroz at AG Academy School Exam Centre in Magura Sadar Upazila on Friday. Others were arrested on the basis of her information.

Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Shamananda Kundu, who was in-charge of the Magura AG Academy School Exam Centre, said a digital device with a mobile phone SIM card was recovered from an examinee named Tarana Afroz.

At that time, two small Bluetooth audio devices were also found attached to her body.

The examinee admitted that answers to the questions were supposed to be provided via those devices. She was handed over to police for her involvement in the fraud, he said.

After arresting the examinee, Magura DB Police raided various exam centres and arrested the fraud gang members.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nazim Uddin Al Azad said that the fraud gang provides answers to all the candidates with the device at once. This is a new kind of device they are using to cheat, the ASP added.

JHENIDAH: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested 44 people including women and children in Maheshpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning while they were travelling illegally Bangladesh from India and India from Bangladesh through Maheshpur border.

The arrested people are residents of Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Narail, Gopalganj, Rangpur, Narayanganj, Madaripur and Jhenidah districts.

Mohammad Saiful Islam, assistant director of 58 BGB Maheshpur Battalion, said 8 men, 9 women and 12 children were detained from a border village of Matila while they were coming from India.

Meanwhile, 4 men, 4 women and 5 children were detained while they were on their way to India from Kanaidanga Village through the Jadavpur border in the upazila.

He further said after filing of a case against the detainees Maheshpur PS, they were handed over to police.

NOAKHALI: Six people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in Begumganj and Sadar upazilas of the district in three days.

Police arrested four members of a robber gang while they were preparing for committing robbery in Begumganj Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The arrestees are Tarek, 22, Rakib, 20, Shuvo, 21, and Sagar, 22 of the upazila.

Police sources said on information that a gang of robbers was taking preparation to commit robbery in Eklashpur Union area at early hours of Thursday, a team of police conducted a drive in the area and nabbed them with arms.

After filing of a case with Begumganj PS, the arrested were produced before the court.

Superintendent of Noakhali Police Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, two men, who disguised themselves as cancer patients, were arrested for seeking assistance from Noakhali Social Services Department on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Md Giyas Uddin, 45, and his son Md Omar, 15, residents of Ward No. 6 under Joyag Union in Sonaimuri Upazila.

Both of the made applications to the department with fake documents but their fraudulence were unveiled during the verification.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dewan Mahbubur Rahman said during initial query both of them admitted their crimes.

The duos were handed over to police, the DC added.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Police, in separate drives, have arrested seven people on different charges in separate drives in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

All of them were warranted criminals in different cases filed with Mohadevpur PS.

The arrested persons are: Md Anwar Hossain Sarder, son of late Shamsher Ali of Chakujan Village, Nahid Molla, 21, son of Md Hamid Molla of Shibganj Chairmanpara Village, Md Saiful Islam, 28, son of late A Mannan of Bongram Pashchim Para, Md Jaman Dewan, 23, son of Md Munsur Dewan of Bamansata Village, Kazi Akhterul, son of late Kazi Yunus of Mohadevpur Colony Para Village, Sree Rajan Kumar Ravi Das, son of late Bishwanath Ravi Das of Mohadevpur Madhya Bazar, and Diljan Begum, 50, wife of late Belal Hossain of Mohadevpur Kacharipara Village in the upazila, and her daughter Taslima Khatun, 29.

The arrested were produced before the court on Thursday.

Mohadevpur PS OC Md Azam Uddin Mahmud confirmed the matter.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested four people for demanding extortion from the acting head of Khairullah Government Girls High School in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The arrested persons are Staff Reporter of Asian TV Saiful Islam Khan, Gafargaon Correspondent of Asian TV Md Ainal Islam, Staff Reporter of Amar Barta Md Jobayer Hasan and driver Md Ishaq.

Acting Headmistress (Acting) Rahima Khatun informed the matter to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Gafargaon PS.

Following this, Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Kaberi Roy along with a team of police arrested them from the headmistress's room.

Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Kaberi Roy said, "I went to Khairullah School following the instructions of UNO Sir, and saw the journalists."

However, legal action has been taken against them, he added.

Gafargaon PS OC Mohammad Faruk Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.











