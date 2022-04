MYMENSINGH, Apr 29: Md Salah Uddin, deputy assistant engineer of RHD (Department of Roads and Highways)-Phulpur Sub-Division, died on Wednesday afternoon while he was on duty.

He was buried in his Jhalai Paikai Village under Nagarpur Upazila of Manikganj District on Thursday morning.

He left behind his mother, wife, a son and a daughter.

A mahfil was organized at JM Mymensingh Zone Office on Thursday afternoon to seek blessings for the departed soul.