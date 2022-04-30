

Historic May Day tomorrow



May Day is also known as the International Workers' Solidarity Day.



May 1 is a day of particular significance since it was the first time in history when 200,000 workers organised a nationwide strike in Chicago, United States, in 1886 demanding an eight hour work day, in place of a 12-hour shift. 10 workers were killed on this day when police opened fire on the demonstration. On July 14, 1889, an international workers' rally in Paris declared May 1 as the International Workers' Solidarity Day in recognition of the workers' sacrifices in Chicago. Since then the day has been observed worldwide.



However, many of the workers' rights that we now take for granted--the right to minimum wage, safe working environment, leisure time, and the right to organise as a collective entity demanding to be treated with dignity--are the outcome of their successful movement.



Regrettably, while most labour rights have been achieved in the advanced economies of the world, those rights of our workers' remain unrealised. It particular , the workers in the biggest segment of our economy , the RMG sector , are still struggling to establish rights linked to safe work environment, unlawful termination and the right fair wages and salaries. Millions of our expatriate workers, especially women expat workers, are frequently facing odds to reach foreign labour markets, and are being deprived of a fair wage while becoming victims of serious human rights violations.



It is a matter of concern that despite tremendous economic progress over the last decade, a vast majority of workers in Bangladesh continue to live and work amidst precarious conditions. Though the Labour Law of Bangladesh has been amended several times, it still remains inadequate in addressing the demands of workers because of the laxity in implementing the law. Moreover, there are no laws to protect domestic, agricultural and informal sector workers.



The government, different trade unions and workers' organisations organise programmes, including discussions, rallies and processions, to observe the day and press for improving working conditions with better wages and security for the workers.



