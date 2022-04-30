Video
Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith passes away      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Ensure workers’ rights

Published : Saturday, 30 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146

Dear Sir
May 1 was declared Labour Day at the International Labour Conference held in France on July 14, 1889. From the following year, May 1 is being celebrated worldwide as 'May Day' or 'Labour Day'. But still the workers have to join the movement to demand for certain working hours, minimum wage, and elimination of wage inequality.

Workers are the main driving force of a country. The country and the world have progressed so much through the construction of multi-storied brick buildings and the setting up of factories, all of which are made up of ordinary workers' labour. The radical change of civilization came with the labour of the workers, but the fate of the workers did not change accordingly. Although the government paid Tk122crore as compensation for the casualties in the Rana Plaza accident, due to the negligence or corruption of the BGMEA, the money did not reach the families of most of the victims except a few. Owners' negligence is being blamed for the Rana Plaza accident.

Due to such negligence of the employer, many workers are constantly being the victims of accidents in the workplace. Workers need to take utmost care about their safety before hiring.

So now it is necessary to pay attention to the interests and dignity of the workers. Because today's civilization is made of their sweat. Therefore, it is not possible to have a labour law just signed on paper. Strict implementation is urgent. So that ordinary workers can breathe a sigh of relief. The employer must be kind to the workers and make fair demands. Workers need to be provided regular health care and safety.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,
 Centre for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)



