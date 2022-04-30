

O Mon Romjaner Oi Rojar Sheshe...



At first I pointed my finger on an Eid card where the words of a Nazrul song, "O Mon Romjaner Oi Rojar Sheshe Elo Khushir Eid, Tui Aponake Aaj Biliye De, Shon Asmani Tagid..." were inscribed, "



Chotto mama, then a service holder in a Russian Shipping Company brought new Eid dresses for me from Khulna. But I was more fascinated with the Eid card than the dress. I tried to read the song and grasp its full meaning.



Chhoto mama, my mother's immediate younger brother felt excited that after many years he would celebrate Eid with his immediate elder sister. In the evening, on the roof of our building all were seeking the moon. Immediately after moon appeared, my family members sat in the drawing room to hear the unending song, "O Mon Romjaner OiRojar Sheshe�." I noticed in Chotto Mama's face a lively feeling to have overwhelmed him. Already emotion stricken, he told me, "I never miss the song in the BTV. BTV's all national artist sang the unending and heart throbbing song."



Reminiscing the song, he mentioned the name of our national poet Nazrul who wrote and composed this great songat the request of his disciple, Abbasuddin Ahmed in 1931. It is a very common tune heard in Bengali Muslim households across the world.



Abbasuddin Ahmed was an eminent Bengali folk song composer and singer whowas also known for Bhawaiya folk song which is a style commonly found in Ranagpur.



Eid-Ul-Fitr is one of the first two festivals of Islam. Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and celebrates the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of Islamic calendar.



Eid-Ul-Fitr is a time when friends greet one another, everyone wears new clothes and the relatives visit grave yards seeking salvation of their kiths and kins.



Eid-Ul-Fitr has a particular salat that consists of two rakats generally performed in an open or large hall. It may only be performed in congregation through salat; Muslims celebrate the Eid-Ul-Fitr in various ways with sweet and delicious food being a central theme.



In short length of time, it is not possible to explain every line of this famous song. I just discussed here one of its line's meaning that leaves a deep understanding for other community members that Islam is magnanimous and generous. And that is glorified in the line "AajBhuleJa Tor Dosto Dushmon, Haat Melao Haate, Tor Prem Diye Kor Bissho Nikhil Islame Mureed."



(Forget who your friend is or foe today, shake hands, with your love; the world is a disciple of Islam)



Through the song, Nazrul tried to convey the true message of Islam that does not believe in war but believes in love. In many places across the world, a bad message goes to world leaders that Muslims prefer war topeace.



About the advent of our Eid days a Hadith tells that in pre-Islamic tenure people observed two festivals in a year, these days were named Nairoze day and Meherjan day. According to the HazratAnas (R), two days were fixed for celebrating festival, one is Nairoze and Meherjan. Our Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) says two days previously were chosen by pre-Islamic era people, now the Muslims festival days are two Eid days, one is Eid-Ul-Fitr and another is Eid-Ul-Adha.



A few days ago my nephew, a DU student went to Bashundhara shopping mall for shopping. He saw a Panjabi hanging on the wall and requested me, "Please, buy the Panjabi for me." Surprisingly I was brought back to the memory of my Chhoto mama to find the Panjabi with those very words "O Mon Romjaner Oi Rojar Sheshe EloKhushir Eid, TuiAponake Aaj Biliye De, Shon AsmaniTagid." In the gap of three decades many changes occurred what we have observed in our surroundings. With the change of course that big court yard in front of our residence, and my mother are no more. All changed but what a miracle event is that the unending song - "O Mon Romjaner Oi Rojar Sheshe Elo Khushir Eid, Tui Aponake Aaj Biliye De, Shon Asmani Tagid�." did not change, rather its appeal and acceptability are increasing day by day. Every year at 30th Ramadan I used to wait in front of BTV set to hear the song, "O Mon Romjaner Oi Rojar Sheshe Elo Khushir Eid�."

Deepak Eojbalia is with

the Daily Observer













