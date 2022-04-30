May Day thoughts from Bangladesh perspective

Historic May Day is significant and important to all the hardworking classes of the world. This is the day for all working classes to unite for the realization of their just rights by preventing injustice, oppression, and torture. But, the world today is facing a terrible problem and is constantly in a vicious cycle. With the advent of digital technology, man-made crises and unemployment rates in the post-COVID world have increased exponentially.



Every year, this day is celebrated all over the world in the sense of a symbolic day. So that the whole world is aroused by the unhesitating mind. May Day is about the self-sacrifice of thousands of hardworking people, the uncompromising struggle under the same flag. This day is a day of unity, international struggle, and brotherhood for all the workers of the world.



May Day is, in fact, the day of the pledge of freedom from exploitation and of the oath to build a worker-friendly society. The history of how this day got the recognition of an International Day is known to almost everyone. When we look at the pages of history, we can see the working people's movement. On that day, workers in the city of Chicago went to the workplace to demand a humane environment and shed fresh blood.



That was 141 years ago today, when the American Federation of Labour was founded in November 1881. A historic decision was taken at the Fourth Conference on October 7, 1884. It is said that from May 1, 1886 all working people will not work for more than eight hours. Five lakh workers directly joined the strike on that day, demanding this. The then ruling party backed away in fear after seeing huge united workers' rallies and strikes. On May 3, a ruthless police raid on the McCormick Harvester factory killed six innocent workers.



This is an autocratic farce done in the name of justice. The news of this brutal barbarism has reached the ears of all the hard-working people of the world. On the first day of the Second International Conference in Paris in July 189, it was unanimously proposed that this day be observed every year beginning May 1, 1890, as a day of international solidarity, brotherhood, and struggle for the working class. Thus, the historic May Day of 1889 became the International May Day in 1890. Naturally, the question arises: how unafraid are we? Even after more than a century of internationalization, of providing fair rights to workers? Or how effective have we been in providing security for them? It is difficult to say whether it will be taken at all.



Needless to say, the desire to get rid of exploitation and deprivation in the workplace and to get proper labor status is renewed every year on this day. But sadly, our working people are still deprived of many of the demands that the workers of the city of Chicago made on May 1st and May 18th. This day is celebrated in more than 70 countries in the world. Bangladesh is no exception. May Day has been celebrated as a public holiday in Bangladesh since independence.



Observing the significance of May Day in the context of Bangladesh, a shocking picture emerges. As far as is known, the main demand of May Day was 8 hours working day. But even if it is implemented in the case of 22 lakh government officials and employees in our country, crores of private workers still do not get the benefit of an 8-hour working day. Instead, 10 hours of work have been arranged in the course of the labor law strategy.



Working people are trapped in the trap of low wages in such a way that workers are now forced to work overtime, otherwise it is impossible to run their families. Also, the wages due to the workers are not being paid on time. If the result is a protest, then death or administrative farce.



Besides, there are many questions about the safety of factory workers. According to newspapers, 1,053 workers were killed and 594 injured in workplace accidents in 2021. In addition, 147 workers were tortured in the workplace, and 125 workers were injured in these incidents. In addition, the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) "Bills Survey-2021 based on the newspaper on labor and work situation in Bangladesh" states that out of 1,053 workers injured in workplace accidents, 1,003 are men and 50 are women.



It is estimated that the highest number of 513 workers died in the transport sector. The second highest death toll was 154 in the construction sector. The third highest number of workers, six, lost their lives in the agricultural sector. In addition, in 2020, 729 workers in various sectors died in accidents at work. Of these, 623 were male and six were female workers-which is really disappointing.



Why are we so indifferent to ensuring the safety of the artisan workers of civilization? If workers do not survive, how will the country survive? In 2021, 431 labor movements took place in different sectors for the realization of fair rights. From this, it is understood how loud we are in giving the rights of the working class!



The philosopher Karl Marx calculated and showed two ways to increase the owner's profit. increasing the labour, time, and use of machinery. As a result, working hours are increasing and production is also increasing. Unemployment is on the rise. The whole world is facing a different context during the Corona period. Because of this, the livelihoods of 15 million working people in the informal sector of the country are under threat today.



Due to the lockdown for more than a year and a half, rickshaw pullers, drivers, day laborers, agricultural laborers, shopkeepers, and small traders on the sidewalks are now under house arrest. Although limited garment factories were opened at that time, the workers there were also at risk of losing their health and jobs.





According to the initial results of the production industry survey conducted by BBS, there are 46 thousand 291 factories in small, large, medium, and very small factories in the country. Of these, the number of small factories is 23 thousand 557. 11 lakh 27 thousand 841 workers worked in small factories scattered across the country.



Today the workers fighting in this horrible situation are the most difficult. Many working people have already lost their jobs at the moment of this financial disaster.



In the conflict between profit and wages, workers are weak and exploited, even though they are in the majority. As a result, even though the production of food and practical products has broken all records, it is still beyond the reach of the average man. As a large part of the income is spent on food, rent, clothing, and medical treatment, it is not possible for the workers to incur additional expenses for acquiring skills as there is no savings. So how will workers acquire digital skills? Will the Fourth Industrial Revolution then emerge with the horrors of unemployment?



This vicious cycle of increasing production and unemployment will break all social order. There is no substitute for an 8-hour working day and fair wages to balance production, distribution, and consumption and to protect society from aggressive capitalism. In addition, the owner community needs to be vigilant in building sustainable infrastructure and providing safety to workers. In this case, monitoring by the government is urgent.



In conclusion, the contribution of the working class in building the excellence of the highest development of civilization is undeniable.



On the contrary, their efforts to provide fair wages and adequate security have not been as successful as expected. Therefore, keeping in mind the essence of May Day, it is advisable to play a role in establishing fair rights by preventing all injustices and exploitation towards workers!

Md Maruf Mozumder, Student, Department of Political Science, University of Chittagong













