

May Day and dignity of labour



The American Federation of Labour chose to continue campaign for eight hours work per day in the United States, which culminated in the Hay market in Chicago on May 4, 1886.



In this connection, the International Socialist Congress met with all Social Democratic Party Organizations and Trade Unions of all countries to demonstrate for the legal establishment of the eight-hour day, as demanded by the proletariat for universal peace which was held from August 14 to 18, 1904 in the Gebow of Amsterdam. The congress was known as the Six Conference of the Second International, 1904 in which a decision was made to observe for the legal rights of proletariat on the First of May.



The First May was declared national public holiday in many countries across the world, in most cases as "International Workers' Day". But the United States and Canada observed this day as "Labour Day" significantly.



May Day is an important and glorious day in our national and global life. The glory of sacrifice is most valuable especially for the labourers and plodders of the world as they got recognition for their works amid staging movement and struggle against their owners and authorities with a view to saving their lives and establishing reasonable rights. All like to remember the day with heartiest homage.



This day remains bright in the history of the world for establishing their reasonable deliverance of rights, dignity and existence of proletariat in exchange of hard works and even bloodshed. But reviews of various information disclosed that the class of helpless poor workers have been oppressed and afflicted mostly for a course of eras in spite of staging struggle for many years with a view to defending rights and getting demands.



They are ridden with various problems socially and globally, their rights have not been established completely; rather, exploitations and negligence on labourers are being continued in different countries still now. Many owners want to propel their production process continuously keeping outstanding of salary in developing countries like us which often leads to conflict between labourers and owners.



Besides, almost portions of labourers are female and child in Bangladesh. These labourers are maximum in numbers who work in different factories, especially in garment industries but child labour is illicit in our Constitution, yet they spend helpless lives working in different industries.



The children of Bangladesh cannot be grown up physically and mentally for involving in risky works. They have been depriving of education including other social amenities.



Besides, different kinds of accidents are being occurred at garment factories frequently in which many male and female children lose their lives alongside adult workers.



For this death, their family members are thrown into uncertainty. Consequently, with a bleak future ahead many of them step into criminal world due to lack of affection, love and other deprivations.



In many times, the labourers have got hopeful future in continuation of the movements of May. They would dream a dream for surviving afresh. The great May Day is also a victory flag to the labouring people of the world, because they have created a robust history of renunciation at the town Chicago of USA on May 4, 1886 through which they got recognition of dignity of labour in exchange for their majestic renunciation and blood.



A huge number of people of the world have sacrificed their blood in the movements in order to save the dignity of labour and to establish their rights. So, the day is a glorious day to the labour class. They got demands sacrificing their lives, yet they did not become subservient to the exploiters. The owners paid them little remuneration than their deserved wages.



In many cases, they have got their demands staging movements through bloodshed. Many evidences of history revealed that bloodshed for the reasonable demands of occupational people did not fall in vain; rather the great May Day has been the greatest evidence in this regard.



Subsistence of labourers should be considered as requirements of human beings, so they have right to gain fundamental needs like food, cloth, education, habitation and treatment through which labourers can perceive the actual dignity of labour. All must have to think about the benefits of labourer class based on the existing political and economic circumstances as labourer is a resource of home and abroad too.



The wheel of economy is mobilized for their contribution. We should not neglect them alongside assuring security for their jobs and lives accordingly. There is no other alternative to perceive the importance and significance of the great May Day.

Mir Mahfuzul Haque, Retired

Professor & Principal











