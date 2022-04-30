

Wish for a safe and joyful Eid journey



By mixing narcotics or anesthetics in food, people are made unconscious and their money, phones, essentials are taken away. Many a time the snatchers lurk on the side of the road. Girls are the worst victims. When walking alone or riding a rickshaw, suddenly the phone comes from behind and the vanity bag is snatched away.



Many people sit by the window and call while the train is standing. At that moment, the snatchers snatched the phone through the window. At the risk of their lives, many travel by bus or train. So be extremely careful on the way so that no accident happens.



In addition, there are many chakras that sell fake tickets, take a lot of money by talking about good seats but in the end, they pick up the car. So beware of these scams.



Most of the passengers in Bangladesh go home by road and come back by road. Therefore, for the safety of the lives of the passengers, it is necessary to keep an eye on the road so that no one can get off the bus without fitness.



Eid means joy or happiness. The biggest joyous festivals of Muslims are Eid, Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha twice a year. Eid-ul-Fitr appears after a long month of fasting. The day inspires brotherhood, compassion and the spirit of uniting all, rich and poor alike. Eid centred clothing, ornaments, the buying and selling of shoes and other items is increasing everywhere.



Preparations have already started for returning home from the village after shopping from the city. All people, regardless of class, religion, caste, rich or poor, share the joy of Eid. Islam has a system of giving Fitra so that no one is deprived of the joyous atmosphere of Eid due to poverty.



In addition, Muslims pay zakat to the poor based on the amount of their wealth. It eliminates economic inequality as well as social and religious responsibility. Apart from this, the wealthy people of the society and various voluntary organizations further enhance the joy of Eid by providing new clothes and Eid materials.



To share the joy of Eid with their relatives, a large number of working people from Dhaka and other big cities go to their village homes with their families. But there is no guarantee of a safe return home. As a result, the number of accidents is increasing. Vehicles are now crowded to return home! Even after adding special trains and extra bogies on the occasion of Eid, many are seen returning home on the roof of the train.



Apart from this, the activity of black marketeers increases as soon as advance ticket sales start. As a result, ordinary passengers have to pay three to four times more. He has to endure the intense pain of traffic jam. Even after so much suffering, people return home, this is his joy. Discipline and management of ticket sales and passenger transport need to be further enhanced to make this joy more fulfilling and reduce misery.



The authorities need to be extra vigilant to reduce traffic jams and accidents.



Finally, let Eid be a happy and secure for all and that is the expectation. Even after adding special trains and extra bogies on the occasion of Eid, many are seen returning home on the roof of the train.



Discipline and management of ticket sales and passenger transport need to be further enhanced to make this joy more fulfilling and reduce misery. It is important to remove unfit vehicles and launches from roads and waterways.



In addition, the authorities need to be extra vigilant to reduce traffic jams and accidents. Finally, let Eid be a happy and safe life for all, that is the expectation. That is his joy. Discipline and management of ticket sales and passenger transport need to be further enhanced to make this joy more fulfilling and reduce misery. It is important to remove unfit vehicles and launches from roads and waterways. In addition, the authorities need to be extra vigilant to reduce traffic jams and accidents. Finally, let Eid be a happy and secure life for all. That is the expectation.

Md Atikur Rahman, Columnist









