

Uttara Bank declares 28pc dividend

The meeting was presided over by Azharul Islam, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank.

Iftekharul Islam, Vice Chairman of the board; Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO and other directors also attended the meeting. The shareholders connected online expressed their satisfaction over the overall development of the Bank. Uttara Bank Limited declared 14pc stock and 14pc cash dividend for the year-2021 and passed the Annual Report-2021 along with the profit and loss account in its 39th Annual General Meeting held Thursday at Digital Platform, says a press release.The meeting was presided over by Azharul Islam, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank.Iftekharul Islam, Vice Chairman of the board; Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO and other directors also attended the meeting. The shareholders connected online expressed their satisfaction over the overall development of the Bank.