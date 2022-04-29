|
Banking Events
Uttara Bank declares 28pc dividend
Uttara Bank Limited declared 14pc stock and 14pc cash dividend for the year-2021 and passed the Annual Report-2021 along with the profit and loss account in its 39th Annual General Meeting held Thursday at Digital Platform, says a press release.
The meeting was presided over by Azharul Islam, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank.
Iftekharul Islam, Vice Chairman of the board; Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO and other directors also attended the meeting. The shareholders connected online expressed their satisfaction over the overall development of the Bank.