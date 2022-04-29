Video
Mercantile Bank approves 17.5pc dividend in 23rd AGM

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

The 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mercantile Bank Limited was held virtually at its Head Office Thursday, April 28. It passed the Profit and Loss A/c, Balance Sheet of the bank as of December 31, 2021 and also approved 12.5pc Cash and 5pc bonus Dividend,  says a press release.
The meeting was presided over by Morshed Alam MP. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercantile Bank Limited. Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury delivered his welcome speech at the AGM.
A. S. M. Feroz Alam and Md. Abdul Hannan, Vice Chairmen; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Chairman, Executive Committee; Md. Anwarul Haq, Chairman, Risk Management Committee; M. A. Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; M. Amanullah, Md. Nasiruddin Choudhury, Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, Mohammad Abdul Awal and Dr. Md. Rezaul Kabir Directors; were connected the AGM virtually. Bank's Chief Financial Officer Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, Company Secretary Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Sponsors, significant number of Shareholders were also connected to the AGM virtually.
The Chairman on this occasion said in facing the challenges of Corona Pandemic Mercantile Bank succeeded in 2021. He mentioned it is the result of co-operation and support of its shareholders, clients, Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies. He thanked the Board of Directors and the management for their collective effort to achieve the bank's targets.
He expressed his firm belief that, Mercantile Bank Limited will be able to face    the challenges of 21st century by developing the quality of its services and human resources, and implementing use of state of the art technology and also managing risks.
Bank's Managing Director & CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury praised shareholders for supporting the activities of the bank in the year 2021 and presented the future business plan for the year 2022.
Bank's Additional Managing Director and CRO Mati Ul Hasan, Deputy Managing Directors Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury along with senior executives and officers were present on the occasion.


