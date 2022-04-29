Transsion Bangladesh hosts Iftar evening

Transsion Bangladesh Limited, one of the world's leading mobile device manufacturers, hosted an Iftar Evening with respected journalists from various media outlets in the country on Tuesday (April 26, 2022) at the Six Seasons Hotel in the capital, Dhaka.

Rezwanul Hoque, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Transsion Bangladesh Limited, COO Shyamol Saha and Head of Marketing Asaduzzaman, as well as renowned journalists from top print, online, and electronic media, were present at the event, says a press release.

Transsion Bangladesh's CEO, Rezwanul Hoque, greeted all the journalists at the beginning of the Iftar. Speaking at the event, CEO Rezwanul Hoque noted, "Transsion has three popular brands-Tecno, Itel, and Infinix and these three brands have already gained immense popularity among customers separately. Aligned with the country's digitization, we're also working on the mobile industry's development."

Rezwanul Hoque continued, "We have always had the support of journalists in our journey. We hope they will remain with us in the future, as they were beside us in past. We, the Transsion family, will strive to grow with all of our journalist brothers who work in the ICT sector and I believe our bond will be stronger than ever. We are grateful and thank you for your continuous support."

Both CEO Rezwanul Hoque and COO Shyamol Saha of Transsion Bangladesh Limited exchanged greetings with all the journalists present. The event came to a close following dinner and cordial farewell.
















