All customs houses to remain open during Eid holidays

All the custom houses and customs stations of the country will remain open during Eid holidays. As a result, any import-export activity will not be stopped during Eid-ul-Fitr.

In the meantime, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has sent letters to all custom houses and stations in this regard.

A letter signed by Pervez Chowdhury, Second Secretary of the Board of Revenue (Customs Policy) on Wednesday said on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, it has been requested to keep import-export activities open from April 29 to May 4 (excluding only Eid prayer day).

Earlier on April 12, BGMEA, wrote a letter to the NBR requesting it to keep open the custom houses and stations during the Eid holidays. The NBR decision followed in this regard.

Most imports, exports are done through Chittagong port. After that import-export activities take place through Benapole Custom House. Apart from these two custom houses, Dhaka, Mongla, Kamalapur ICD and Pangaon Customs handle trade and will remain open during Eid holidays.


















