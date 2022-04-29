Video
Eid joy doubles with Eid Salami through bKash

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Rafi's greatest joy of Eid is 'Salami' since his childhood. Taking the opportunity of digitization, Rafi now opts for taking Eid Salami through mobile financial service like bKash during the last couple of years. Ahead of this year's Eid-ul-fitr, he has already asked his maternal uncle to send his salami through bKash. In response to his sweet demand, his uncle has sent advance Eid Salami and written in the bKash greetings card - "You are growing up, still salami! Okay salami sent, take love".
During this Eid as well, bKash customers can boost the joy of their loved ones by exchanging Eid greetings and Salami through bKash 'Eid Salami' feature in bKash app. With these cards, customer can convey greetings, wishes, funny or emotional messages. Receivers can make this moment more memorable by sharing the greeting cards on social media.
 To do that, customer needs to find the 'Select your purpose' tab at the bottom of the screen after selecting a recipient for sending money in bKash app. Customers can choose any of the options like 'Eid Salami' or 'Eid Mubarak'. The user has to go to the next step typing the amount of money and 'Update the message of the card' tab will appear under the reference section.
If the customers want, they can keep the written text which is given by bKash app - 'spreading the joy of celebration', 'wishing you a joyful and safe Eid with your loved ones. Eid Mubarak', or can add a personalized one. The text can be written both in English or Bangla language. Then, the customer needs to write the name in the 'Signature' part. In the next step, Eid Salami will be completed upon entering bKash pin.


