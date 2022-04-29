Video
Clients now can pay Zakat to Islamic bodies thru Nagad

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Bangladesh Postal Department's shariah-based mobile financial service 'Nagad Islamic', has introduced the option of paying Zakat for the convenience of observant Muslim customers. Customers can pay Zakat directly to Islamic organizations using this platform, which is completely Shariah-compliant.
In addition to paying Zakat to selected organizations, customers can make direct donations to a variety of organizations throughout the year, says a press release.
Customers can use the 'Nagad Islamic' app to pay Zakat and make donations directly to Islamic and Zakat donation organizations. Through Nagad Islamic, institutions receive zakat and distribute the funds equally to poor Muslim communities in accordance with Islamic guidelines.
These trusted organizations are - Al Markazul Islami, Anjuman Mufidul Islam, As-Sunnah Foundation, Center for Zakat Management, Tasauf Foundation, Bangladesh Thalassemia Foundation, KK Foundation, Mastul Foundation, Quantum Foundation, Sajida Foundation Zakat Fund, Obhizatrik Foundation, Mymensingh Medical College Zakat Fund, Kurmitola General Hospital - Patient Welfare Association (Zakat Fund) and Muslim Aid UK Bangladesh Field Office.
Along with Zakat, users will have the opportunity to donate to a variety of different charities throughout the year. These include the Jaago Foundation, the Human Aid Bangladesh Foundation, the Child Foundation, the Amrai Kingbodonti Foundation, the Amar Bangladesh Foundation, the Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust, Mission Save BD, the Embassy of the State of Palestine/Embassy of Palestine in Bangladesh, the Bidyananda Foundation, and the Its Humanity Foundation, among others.
In addition, 'Nagad Islamic' has recently included the zakat calculation feature for the convenience of users. Customers can conveniently calculate the accurate amount of Zakat by using the Zakat Calculator option on the 'Nagad Islamic app or website, by entering detailed information such as yearly income, investment, gold, debt, and assets for the whole year.
Once the precise amount of Zakat is calculated, customers can access the 'Donation' option in the Nagad Islamic app and pay Zakat directly to the merchant zakat organization of their choice. Simultaneously, by entering the name and merchant number of the donation organization listed on Nagad Islami's website, consumers of Nagad Islami can enjoy the convenience of immediately donating Zakat by simply dialing *167 # from any mobile phone. This facility will allow customers to carry out all the zakat-related activities in a hassle-free and digital manner from the comfort of home through a mobile phone.
In this regard, Tanvir A Mishuk, Managing Director of Nagad, said, "We hope, during the holy month of Ramadan, customers will be able to give Zakat safely and spontaneously through this platform, which will benefit the deprived Muslim community in the country."


Clients now can pay Zakat to Islamic bodies thru Nagad
