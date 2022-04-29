

BD unveils data packs without validity

Grameenphone users can now buy 15GB internet at Tk 1,099 and 5GB data at Tk 449. Robi users will have to pay Tk 319 for 10GB data, Banglalink customers Tk 306 for 5GB and state-owned Teletalk users Tk 449 for 5GB internet. These packs, however, come with a yearly recharge rider.

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder and representatives of the telecom service providers were present at the programme. -UNB







