Sunday, 1 May, 2022, 5:29 AM
Mobile Financial Services: What to do to avoid fraud

Published : Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

The government is using Mobile Financial Services (MFS) to disburse stipends, allowances or financial assistance to the poor at low cost, in a short time, easily and hassle-free.
Beneficiaries can get the money in their mobile phone instantly from anywhere in the country as the allowance is distributed through MFS service.
When talking to The Daily Observer a senior official in a leading MFS said, this effective method of successfully distributing government assistance, allowances, stipend brought relief to all.
However, some dishonest people try to deceive the beneficiaries in various ways. In this case, if the customers are aware of the risk, both the account and money received will be safe, he said.
He pointed out that a class of unscrupulous people on the occasion of festivities tries to deceive the simple-minded people by showing the temptation of 'receiving a gift' or 'winning a gift'.  It may tell you: have won a gift, or receiving a gift from the Prime Minister or a gift from a big company on the occasion of Eid. These cycles uses the message to trap innumerable people circulating fake news.  
MFS functionaries have warned if such announcement flashes out in some ones' mobile it is important to refrain from clicking or sharing any such news.
Many times fraud starts ask to give personal information like name, address, mobile number. MFS functionaries said it is dangerous to give such information to someone to risk to be cheated.









